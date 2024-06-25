All About China's 'Unsinkable' Fujian Aircraft Carrier & How Many Jets It Can Carry

Last month, the Chinese military started sea trials on its newest aircraft carrier, the Type 003 "Fujian," according to the People's Liberation Army Navy and a number of state media outlets. Whereas the nation's previous two aircraft carriers were bought from Russia and modified for use by China, the Fujian is an in-house design, looking more like an American aircraft carrier with a flat flight and storage deck.

The trial that wrapped up in early May after eight days at sea was a success, according to the state-sponsored video agency CCTV, which reported that all of the vessel's systems were "functioning as expected" during testing. While exact details about those systems are limited — and China likely isn't going to publish much concrete information about its newest warship anytime soon — there are still some capabilities you can glean from pictures and preliminary research.

First and foremost, the Fujian is not nuclear-powered like the Nimitz-class and Gerald R. Ford class aircraft carriers sailed by the United States. The means of propulsion aren't exactly known, but publications like Naval Technology hypothesize that it's likely powered by a diesel-electric system, like most other large naval vessels. The outside may look cutting edge, but the engine is decidedly pedestrian. It may be rugged and reliable, but it's not literal nuclear science. The Fujian might be able to let the Chinese military reach out just a little further, but it will need to refuel at some point.