How Much Does A Ferrari California Cost In 2026?

The Ferrari California is a 2+2 sports car made by Ferrari from 2009 to 2018. The California comes with a retractable hard top that lets it function as either a coupe or a convertible. And even though this was not the first Ferrari to have the California name, it certainly continues to evoke the image of the sun-washed, top-down lifestyle of the Golden State.

Pricing for used Ferrari Californias, which are all used at this point, can vary slightly based on your source. For the purposes of this article, we will include both versions of the California, the 2009-2014 naturally aspirated California and the 2015-2018 California T, which added twin turbochargers to its engine. Higher prices are likely to be found on the Ferrari website, where authorized dealers can list pre-owned Ferrari California models for resale. The pricing here includes 20 cars spanning model years 2010 to 2018, ranging from $89,895 to $159,985.

Another source of pricing information is the CARFAX website, which lists 126 Ferrari California vehicles for sale. CARFAX reports that the average price of these 126 Ferrari Californias is $120,529, with the first page of 24 vehicles ranging from $82,999 to $144,883. Moving on to Classic.com, which tracks auction sales, Ferrari California pricing for the 18 original-condition cars sold in the U.S. within the past three months ranges from a low of $74,001 to a high of $146,500.