How Much Does A Ferrari California Cost In 2026?
The Ferrari California is a 2+2 sports car made by Ferrari from 2009 to 2018. The California comes with a retractable hard top that lets it function as either a coupe or a convertible. And even though this was not the first Ferrari to have the California name, it certainly continues to evoke the image of the sun-washed, top-down lifestyle of the Golden State.
Pricing for used Ferrari Californias, which are all used at this point, can vary slightly based on your source. For the purposes of this article, we will include both versions of the California, the 2009-2014 naturally aspirated California and the 2015-2018 California T, which added twin turbochargers to its engine. Higher prices are likely to be found on the Ferrari website, where authorized dealers can list pre-owned Ferrari California models for resale. The pricing here includes 20 cars spanning model years 2010 to 2018, ranging from $89,895 to $159,985.
Another source of pricing information is the CARFAX website, which lists 126 Ferrari California vehicles for sale. CARFAX reports that the average price of these 126 Ferrari Californias is $120,529, with the first page of 24 vehicles ranging from $82,999 to $144,883. Moving on to Classic.com, which tracks auction sales, Ferrari California pricing for the 18 original-condition cars sold in the U.S. within the past three months ranges from a low of $74,001 to a high of $146,500.
What else should you know about the Ferrari California?
The Ferrari California actually features two distinct powertrains developed over the course of this entry-level Ferrari's lifespan. The original California, produced from 2008 to 2014, featured a naturally aspirated 4.3-liter V8 engine mounted in the front, making it the first-ever Ferrari with such a layout. The V8 produced 454 horsepower, driving the rear wheels through a dual-clutch, seven-speed Getrag gearbox with manual shifting capability. Motor Trend tested this version of the California, achieving a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 11.9 seconds at 117.4 mph. We consider it to be one of the most underrated Ferraris ever made.
The Ferrari California T added two turbochargers and reduced the engine's displacement to 3.9 liters. The result of the added boost was an increase to 552 horsepower, which was reflected in Car and Driver's performance testing of the California T. The 0-60 mph time was reduced to 3.3 seconds, while the quarter-mile time dropped to 11.3 seconds, with a notably higher trap speed of 128 mph.
As to whether a used Ferrari California makes sense as a good used car buy, keep in mind that while the California is the least expensive used Ferrari you can buy, you will nevertheless need to allocate a generous amount for ongoing maintenance and repairs. Be sure to check out our guide to buying a Ferrari. The California T models will cost more than the non-turbo Californias because they are newer and offer more performance.