5 Cheap Tool Alternatives At Home Depot That Beat The Expensive Versions

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Home Depot is easily one of the biggest hardware retailers in North America, boasting over 2,000 locations across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, with roughly 35,000 products per store and over a million available online. Considering the sheer scale of the orange home improvement empire, it's no surprise that the company carries some of the biggest brands on the market, including some of the best power tool brands like DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita.

That said, many of these premium brands come at a premium cost, and not every shopper is looking to spend an arm and a leg every time they visit their local warehouse. Many craftspeople might prefer to take a look at some of the more affordable tools that Home Depot sells–particularly among its more budget-oriented store affiliate brands like Husky and Ryobi.

The old adage that you get what you pay for is generally good advice, as premium brands often earn their reputations by making superior products, but there are always exceptions. Home Depot sells a surprising number of budget tools, and some of them might actually boast specs and features that are even more expensive than what you'll find from one of the more expensive products sold by other brands. By taking a look at comparisons from pro tool reviewers, you can get a better idea about which of these hidden gems is worth adding to your collection.