Speed Cameras In This State Are Going Viral For Their 'Cybertruck' Style
The Poliscan Enforcement Trailer is a unique-looking type of speed camera that is produced in Wiesbaden, Germany by a company called Vitronic. People engaged in online chats about these new speed cameras are describing them as both reminiscent of a Tesla Cybertruck and also like a device seen in a "Star Wars" movie. Montgomery Couty Maryland purchased six of them, along with a number of other cameras to deploy around the county.
These Poliscan Enforcement Trailers can be moved from place to place. The trailers will each replace a setup that used a speed camera in a van that required a police officer nearby to monitor its operation. Poliscan trailers can be monitored remotely to verify that they are operational; no officer will need to be stationed nearby. In addition to their external "armor," the glass panel that the speed cameras see through is made of ballistic-grade glass to protect them from vandalism. Just like in California, cameras can now give you a ticket, no cops involved.
Montgomery County, Maryland's purchase of the six Poliscan Enforcement Trailers is part of a larger purchase made by the county from Vitronic. It also purchased 96 additional smaller, more portable speed cameras, along with 38 speed cameras mounted on poles for school zone speed enforcement. This multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract was announced by Vitronic in November of 2025, with the first trailers' arrival announced in early April of 2026.
Where else have Poliscan Enforcement Trailers been used for speed enforcement?
Vitronic's Poliscan Enforcement Trailers have been used in a number of European jurisdictions. The French Interior Ministry's Traffic Enforcement Department has been using them since 2016, when they noticed a huge increase in the number of traffic accidents where roadside construction was going on. This required a mobile solution, since construction sites are not permanent and these areas are not located where traditional speed enforcement is in effect.
They had 250 units by December of 2016, with a total of 600 units ordered by December of 2021. Speed enforcement from these automated systems increased by 26%, resulting in 25.6 million Euro in additional revenue. This aligns with what the data says about traffic cameras stopping speeders.
Barcelona, Spain has been using the Vitronic Poliscan Enforcement Trailers as well. Barcelona launched their effort with four Poliscan Enforcement Trailers that started operation in November of 2024. These Enforcement Trailers recorded up to 1,600 speeding offenses, right from the start of operation.
The Poliscan Enforcement Trailers can run autonomously for 10 days without needing a power connection. Their inherent protection from vandalism keeps them in operation continuously. It may even be possible to get a speeding ticket when you weren't even driving the car, just like you can in Maryland.