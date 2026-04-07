Speed Cameras In This State Are Going Viral For Their 'Cybertruck' Style

The Poliscan Enforcement Trailer is a unique-looking type of speed camera that is produced in Wiesbaden, Germany by a company called Vitronic. People engaged in online chats about these new speed cameras are describing them as both reminiscent of a Tesla Cybertruck and also like a device seen in a "Star Wars" movie. Montgomery Couty Maryland purchased six of them, along with a number of other cameras to deploy around the county.

These Poliscan Enforcement Trailers can be moved from place to place. The trailers will each replace a setup that used a speed camera in a van that required a police officer nearby to monitor its operation. Poliscan trailers can be monitored remotely to verify that they are operational; no officer will need to be stationed nearby. In addition to their external "armor," the glass panel that the speed cameras see through is made of ballistic-grade glass to protect them from vandalism. Just like in California, cameras can now give you a ticket, no cops involved.

Montgomery County, Maryland's purchase of the six Poliscan Enforcement Trailers is part of a larger purchase made by the county from Vitronic. It also purchased 96 additional smaller, more portable speed cameras, along with 38 speed cameras mounted on poles for school zone speed enforcement. This multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract was announced by Vitronic in November of 2025, with the first trailers' arrival announced in early April of 2026.