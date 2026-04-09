Ever Notice Some Traffic Lights Have Lines On Them? Here's What They're For

The Dallas display can help drivers avoid running into what's known as the "yellow trap." This can affect drivers who end up stranded in an intersection when trying to make a left turn when there's constant traffic on the opposing side of the road.

If the stranded driver can see the signal for the adjacent straight-ahead lane next to their own left-turn signal, they might assume that a yellow signal for the straight-ahead lane in their direction means drivers in opposing traffic will also be displayed a yellow signal. This isn't always true, as some intersections feature a delay between the timing signals for opposing directions of traffic. As a result, these drivers can assume that traffic in the opposing direction will be slowing down and then attempt to make their left turn, when in fact the traffic in the opposing direction is still subject to a green signal and is therefore driving at full speed.

By removing the ability for drivers making a left turn to see the signals in adjacent lanes, the Dallas display removes the chance for drivers to make this assumption. They're then forced to rely solely on their judgement of the speed of the oncoming traffic, and are less likely to turn across that traffic and cause a collision. While modern cars come with all kinds of innovative safety features aimed at preventing collisions, the implementation of simple louvres can make a big difference and can benefit all drivers regardless of the vehicle they drive.