Ever Noticed Those White Squares On Top Of Traffic Lights? Here's What They're For

With more and more drivers taking to the roadways each year, commutes are busier than ever. Those drivers may not be as dedicated to obeying the laws of the road, either, making those trips a little more dangerous to boot. That latter fact has led some law enforcement agencies to take a few interesting measures, including using unmanned speed jeeps, to hold offenders accountable.

While traffic cameras may appear effective, opinions remain divided over the legal and ethical use of them. In fact, some drivers have gotten downright paranoid about the use of traffic cameras in areas where they are legally permissible. So much so that many are quick to raise the alarm when they spot new additions mounted on or near intersections, particularly if they're located in the specific vicinity of a traffic light. This has happened in Missouri and New Jersey towns in recent years due to the presence of white squares hanging near traffic lights. Some even fear they might be equipped with radar guns or cameras to collect personal information against their wishes.

It would seem those fears are not entirely warranted, with local officials for each municipality confirming that the square or wavy white boxes are not designed to track or enforce traffic violations. Instead, those boxes are meant to help with traffic flow and potentially make the intersections they're installed at a little safer. They are, of course, also collecting information, just not what you might think.