Those White Traffic Lights You May See On Some Roads Aren't Meant For You

If you are in your car, driving through an intersection with traffic lights, you're accustomed to looking for a few types of signals — usually green, yellow, and red lights or turn arrows. These long-established traffic signals and their colors are second nature for motorists, so when drivers see a traffic light color or pattern out of the ordinary, it can be very confusing, throwing off our familiar patterns.

In recent years, drivers in certain cities may have noticed a separate signal housing on certain traffic lights. This housing displays a white bar that operates independently of the existing lights. Is this some sort of new traffic rule for cars to follow? Nope. Though visible to everyone, the white signals are not for normal motorists or pedestrians; instead, they're specifically for buses.

The signals are part of an increasingly common, automated Transit Signal Priority system that gives buses the right-of-way at busy intersections. The goal is to avoid buses being held up in normal traffic, helping to speed up transit times for riders while also reducing emissions by reducing the time buses spend idling in traffic. When properly implemented, the signals are just one of the tools that can help bridge the gap between road-going buses and other, more streamlined forms of mass transit.