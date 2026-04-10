These Are The Only Car Brands Less Reliable Than Jeep, According To JD Power

Just as there are car brands that are good enough to achieve the highest ratings on the JD Power 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, it is inevitable that there are also brands that will end up settling at or near the bottom of those same studies. One of the less successful brands to appear in this JD Power study is Jeep, which ranked fourth-worst in the JD Power VDS rankings.

Jeep scored a rating of fourth from the bottom with a JD Power VDS score of 267 problems per 100 vehicles. This comes to an average of 2.67 problems per individual Jeep brand vehicle in this study.

There were three brands that finished lower than Jeep in the JD Power VDS study. They included Land Rover in third from last place, Volvo in second from last place, and Volkswagen at the bottom of the rankings. For purposes of comparison, Land Rover had a JD Power VDS score of 274 problems per 100 vehicles, Volvo had a score of 296 problems per 100 vehicles, and Volkswagen had the worst score of all, coming in last at 301 problems per 100 vehicles. So it should come as no surprise that JD Power named it as its least dependable car brand in 2026.