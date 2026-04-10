4 Car Show Experiences I Recommend For Every Enthusiast

You don't need to drop $650-plus at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance to enjoy Monterey Car Week — I'd never do it myself. In fact, I think it's the more obscure and unique events throughout the week that make this event feel really special.

I'm someone who doesn't like crowds, so popular shows like "Exotics on Broadway" were not enjoyable for me. You'll be surrounded by "car spotters" rushing in front of you to film TikToks of all the supercars — although you can still hear their V12s as they rev down the street. What makes Monterey Car Week truly a one-of-a-kind experience is seeing those exact same supercars parked randomly around Monterey Bay. I'll never forget seeing a Glickenhaus 004S Specs randomly parked outside the Pacific Grove Middle School.

Another special experience was driving along the iconic 17-Mile Drive coastline cruise earlier in the week before, there were any crowds. You saw all kinds of rare vehicles drive by and could even get some stunning images of your own car without a lot of people around. My boyfriend said it was like "being in a GTA lobby," unable to explain otherwise how it felt to have so many exotic cars just popping up everywhere you went.