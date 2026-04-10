4 Car Show Experiences I Recommend For Every Enthusiast
One of the best parts of owning a car — aside from the experience behind the wheel and how good it looks every time you walk away — is being a part of car culture. And there is no better way to experience car culture than going to car shows. From local meets to some of the most prestigious vehicle showcases, you can see all kinds of vehicles and communities at these events.
I think every car show is rewarding in its own way — and all of them will feel like a window into a whole different community, from slammed cars to lifted trucks — but I've included these four because they all offer a very distinct experience you can't really have anywhere else. Some of my favorite memories are at these kinds of shows, whether it's cruising down the coast alongside rare supercars or hearing a story about someone's fully restored classic.
Monterey Car Week
You don't need to drop $650-plus at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance to enjoy Monterey Car Week — I'd never do it myself. In fact, I think it's the more obscure and unique events throughout the week that make this event feel really special.
I'm someone who doesn't like crowds, so popular shows like "Exotics on Broadway" were not enjoyable for me. You'll be surrounded by "car spotters" rushing in front of you to film TikToks of all the supercars — although you can still hear their V12s as they rev down the street. What makes Monterey Car Week truly a one-of-a-kind experience is seeing those exact same supercars parked randomly around Monterey Bay. I'll never forget seeing a Glickenhaus 004S Specs randomly parked outside the Pacific Grove Middle School.
Another special experience was driving along the iconic 17-Mile Drive coastline cruise earlier in the week before, there were any crowds. You saw all kinds of rare vehicles drive by and could even get some stunning images of your own car without a lot of people around. My boyfriend said it was like "being in a GTA lobby," unable to explain otherwise how it felt to have so many exotic cars just popping up everywhere you went.
LA Auto Show
If you want to see all of the new models coming out over the next few years, you'll want to check out the LA Auto Show — or a similar show near you, like the New York International Auto Show on the other coast. A handful of mainstay automakers create mini showrooms throughout the Los Angeles Convention Center, with Subaru even creating a fake campsite. You can check out new models before anyone else, oftentimes having a chance to sit inside or even take a test drive. Jeep's obstacle course is always a thrill worth waiting for, and last time I also got a pretty heart-pounding ride in an electric vehicle.
What's great about the LA Auto Show is its eclectic showcases. A lot of automakers will also bring along concept cars that let you see their more creative and innovative side. On top of seeing new vehicles, you can see lowriders, supercars, and celebrities' car collections. It's a great way to experience Los Angeles' car culture.
Woodward Dream Cruise
The Woodward Dream Cruise is the largest one-day automotive gathering in the world. Since 1995, enthusiasts have been gathering in Detroit to celebrate car culture, from classics to supercars to custom creations and special editions. At this point, you'll see 40,000 vehicles and 1 million people come through Woodward Avenue.
What's so special about the Woodward Dream Cruise is the wide range of vehicles you'll see on the road at the same time. I think it's so amazing that you can just set up some seats on the side of the road and watch cars go by all day. At one point, you could witness a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and a Chevrolet Chevelle SS driving alongside one another. Head to your spot of choice very early in the morning due to the traffic. The man behind the Dream Cruise, Nelson House, unfortunately passed away in 2010. But his cruise has lived on as a rite of passage for car enthusiasts all over the world.
Local Cars & Coffee
It feels very special to take a trip to a massive car show and see so many enthusiasts and cars in one place. But nothing can really beat the vibe of a local car meet. Dedicated car lovers wake up before 7 to head to these early morning meetups just to show off their car, check out other cars, and talk about cars. What more could you want?
I love seeing the variety of cars that show up to these things. You'll often be surprised by a random rare vehicle you never thought you'd see in person, especially not in your town. But the best part is seeing all of the drivers gathered in one spot, whether it's classic car lovers, JDM collectors or EV enthusiasts. I love hearing all of their stories and seeing the special touches they've made to their vehicles. Oh, and it definitely feels good when you spot someone checking out your car.