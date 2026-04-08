Are 6th Generation Camaros Reliable? Here's What JD Power Says

The sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro was the final iteration of this muscle car, with production ending in 2024. As gas prices rise and automakers turn to EVs due to stricter emissions regulations, gas-guzzling, powerful V8 performance cars are on their way out. However, the tradition can be kept alive — loudly — with used, discontinued muscle cars from previous years. Luckily, the sixth-generation Camaro is a great candidate when it comes to reliability.

Chevrolet's sixth-generation Camaro was nearly a ground-up new car when compared to the fifth-generation model. Chevrolet had moved from the Zeta platform to the more modern Alpha platform when the sixth-gen Camaro came out in 2015.

It was lighter and it had much improved performance, with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine producing 275 horsepower, allowing it to sprint to 60 miles per hour in 5.4 seconds, and of course, a V6 and several different V8s were also available. Surprisingly, prioritizing performance over practicality and reliability didn't make the sixth-generation Camaro less practical or less reliable, according to J.D. Power. However, it will depend on which year you're looking at.