Are 6th Generation Camaros Reliable? Here's What JD Power Says
The sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro was the final iteration of this muscle car, with production ending in 2024. As gas prices rise and automakers turn to EVs due to stricter emissions regulations, gas-guzzling, powerful V8 performance cars are on their way out. However, the tradition can be kept alive — loudly — with used, discontinued muscle cars from previous years. Luckily, the sixth-generation Camaro is a great candidate when it comes to reliability.
Chevrolet's sixth-generation Camaro was nearly a ground-up new car when compared to the fifth-generation model. Chevrolet had moved from the Zeta platform to the more modern Alpha platform when the sixth-gen Camaro came out in 2015.
It was lighter and it had much improved performance, with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine producing 275 horsepower, allowing it to sprint to 60 miles per hour in 5.4 seconds, and of course, a V6 and several different V8s were also available. Surprisingly, prioritizing performance over practicality and reliability didn't make the sixth-generation Camaro less practical or less reliable, according to J.D. Power. However, it will depend on which year you're looking at.
The most reliable years for the sixth-generation Camaro
Since the sixth-generation Camaro was almost entirely new, Chevrolet did have to go through some growing pains, making tweaks and addressing issues until its reliability improved. J.D. Power's Quality & Reliability study found the first two years of the sixth generation Camaro were just Average, with a lower score than the fifth-generation years. By 2018, the score had returned to Great, where it remained until it was discontinued in 2024.
In 2018, the Camaro was named Best Midsize Sporty Car by J.D. Power, with a reliability score above the Ford Mustang. Both cars were tied for first in 2019. The Camaro's reliability score went up in 2020, although the Mustang and Dodge Challenger slipped ahead. It went back to second in 2021, first in 2022, stayed there in 2023, and ended its run in first place. All the scores were close throughout — just as a drag race would be.
Other sites back up the sixth-generation Camaro's reliability. On CarComplaints.com, you'll see that the there are very few reliability concerns throughout the years, with 2015 having the most at just 37 reported issues — the later years are much lower. RepairPal also has very few reported problems with the last few years of the sixth-generation Camaro. Generally, there's concern whether or not Camaros are reliable after 100,000 miles, but it's an improvement over the previous generation, although drivers have reported a massive spike in engine troubles for model year 2010 — a bummer, since that was the Bumblebee Camaro featured in some "Transformers" movies.