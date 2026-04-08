4 Ace Hardware Finds That Outshine Home Depot In Price And Quality

Anyone who goes camping or hunting or heats their home with a wood-burning stove knows the value of a durable, lightweight hatchet. Ace carries the Estwing Sportsman's 13.5-inch axe for $46.99, and this hatchet has a one-piece forged steel build, so you don't have to worry about the handle and head ever coming loose from one another. The leather cover on the handle helps you keep a secure, comfortable grip in cold conditions, and this axe comes with a nylon sheath to protect the hand-sharpened blade.

Trailspace reviewed this hatchet back in 2022 giving it four out of five stars for solid construction, although the reviewer sanded and refinished the handle after finding it a touch slippery out of the box. The reviewer concluded by declaring "Zero buyer's remorse. Well made, robust little hatchet that I consider fit for [the] purpose."

This axe is small enough to fit in many toolboxes, and all 13 buyers who have left reviews on Ace's website as of this writing rank it five out of five stars. Home Depot doesn't carry this exact product, and the comparable Fiskars Norden 14-inch camp hatchet sells there for $108.99. That hatchet has a bare wood handle and overmolded head design, so your grip won't be quite as secure as with the Estwing and repeated use might loosen the connection between the head and handle. Estwing offers a limited lifetime warranty on its axes, although damage from ordinary wear or misuse, like using it as a hammer or pry bar, aren't covered.