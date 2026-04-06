5 Niche Craftsman Tools You Probably Shouldn't Waste Your Money On
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The workshop has become a place with specialized gadgets for just about every task you can imagine. However, all this niche inventory often makes your workspace more complicated. It leaves you with a cluttered toolbox packed with pricey, single-purpose items that rarely get used. For many hobbyists and pros, that high-tech solution or a really specific manual tool can be tough to pass up when you're browsing the hardware store aisles.
If you take a closer look at how useful these items actually are, you'll see that the classic, versatile tools that have helped tradespeople for generations are often superior to modern, specialized versions. Many of these niche items aren't good investments because they lack the adaptability of standard equipment.
By taking a close look at these pricey novelties, you can better appreciate the value of a streamlined, multipurpose tool kit. Tools like speed squares, bungee cords, and extraction sockets can handle a wide range of problems across different projects and have many uses, unlike tools designed for a single use. Even with professional marketing and shiny finishes, you're probably better off leaving these on the shelf.
Digital Angle Gauge
The Craftsman Digital Angle Gauge is impressive, but it's a lot more than you probably need. It's built as a four-function tool, so it works as an angle finder, a compound cut calculator, a protractor, and a standard level. It can measure angles from 0 to 220 degrees and stays accurate to the nearest 0.1 degree. It's made from durable aluminum, but is still pretty heavy at 2.7 pounds.
This is the kind of tool you could get from Home Depot that you wouldn't realize existed. Digital gauges are great if you need decimal-point precision, but you don't really need it for framing walls or building furniture. A standard speed square or a sliding T-bevel will give you plenty of accuracy for almost any project. Bringing a device with two delicate LCD screens onto a dusty, rough job site is just asking for problems.
One dropped board or a misplaced hammer swing can shatter those screens, turning your expensive tool into useless aluminum. You're also going to get tired of dealing with batteries and electronic quirks. Even though the tool is built to be tough, an analog version will never run out of power in the middle of a measurement.
Universal Nut Cracker
The Craftsman Auto Universal Nut Cracker is meant to save you when a nut is stuck and just won't budge. It uses a hardened steel cutter to split the hardware, working on sizes from 5/16-inch to 7/8-inch across the flats. It's designed to break rusted or frozen nuts without messing up the threads on the bolt underneath. While that sounds pretty good, it's often tough to use in real-world situations, like in a cramped engine bay where the frame just won't fit.
Even though it looks small, it measures 8.35 inches long, 3.35 inches wide, and 1.34 inches high. The maker says you can't use power tools with it, so you're stuck using your hands in tight spots where you probably can't get much leverage anyway. A good set of extraction sockets is usually a better pick for rounded or stuck nuts, since those work on many sizes and aren't hard to find. Instead of fighting with this tricky gadget, you could just grab a hacksaw or a torch to get that hardware off.
Even the few people who bought it from Craftsman have left it an average of 1 star out of 5 possible stars. Store reviews, like these bad ones from Ace Hardware, often offer valuable insight from buyers.
Auto Caliper Hanger Set
The Craftsman Auto Caliper Hanger Set is a classic example of a tool you just don't need to pick up. This universal kit works for cars with disc brakes, and it's supposed to hold the calipers securely while you're doing brake work. It's designed to keep the heavy caliper from hanging on your rubber brake lines, which could really damage them. It's basically a heavy-duty S-hook with a tough coating, so you can reuse it.
Even with all that in mind, it's really just a single-purpose item that'll mostly just clutter up your toolbox, which shouldn't have tools you never use anyway. You can get the same result with things you probably already have in your garage. A basic bungee cord from Tractor Supply, or even a piece of scrap wire from an old coat hanger works just as well. You just bend the wire into an S-shape, and you're good to go.
This is basically just a simple piece of bent metal made in China. The set does come with a limited lifetime warranty, and the company says it'll replace it for any reason, even without a receipt. Still, there's really no reason to spend your money on a dedicated hanger when alternatives you probably have will work similarly.
Auto LED Inspection Mirror
The Craftsman Auto LED Inspection Mirror might seem like a smart way to check dark engine corners or behind walls, but it's mostly a gimmick. It comes with a telescoping wand that has a rubber handle, a 2-inch mirror, and a swivel joint to help you get into tricky spots. The shaft begins at 6-1/4 inches and can stretch out to 37-1/2 inches.
The big selling point is its built-in LED light, which is meant to help you spot leaks or dropped bolts. However, that light is actually its main problem. Since it has an LED, the mirror needs a CR2032 battery to operate. These batteries last a while in a key fob, but drain relatively quickly with larger devices.
For daily work, a standard telescoping mirror along with a basic headlamp or flashlight is plenty. When you separate the light from the mirror, you actually get better lighting angles. You can bounce the light off the glass to see what you're checking out without the glare from the built-in LED messing up the reflection. You could even just put a separate light source in the engine bay to light up the whole area instead of counting on one tiny light on a stick.
3-Jaw Oil Filter Wench
The Craftsman 3-jaw Oil Filter Wrench is another niche item that most people can live without. It's marketed as a universal way to handle oil changes on different vehicles, promising to make the job simpler for anyone, regardless of their skill level. The tool uses metal jaws made from heat-treated steel. It's designed to handle filters from 2 inches to 4-1/2 inches in diameter. It's a low-profile item that's 1.61 inches high and about 6.85 inches long, weighing in at 0.82 pounds.
Even with those specs and a lifetime warranty, this gadget isn't a necessary purchase. It uses a gear mechanism to grip the filter while you turn it with a 3/8-inch or 1/2-inch drive ratchet. While it technically works, it's not as versatile as some options. You likely already have many of the basic oil change tools from a store like Harbor Freight. A pair of filter pliers can handle the same job and will fit a much wider range of filter sizes.
This wrench is a heavy chunk of metal that takes up space. Sticking to a reliable strap wrench or standard pliers will save you money and keep your collection uncomplicated. Those tools also work for basic plumbing repairs, whereas this wrench does only one thing.
Why these were picked
The hardware aisle is filled with specialized gadgets, like those in the Craftsman catalog, that solve singular problems rather than being multi-function tools. While these get marketed as revolutionary solutions to common mechanical hurdles, they can be a poor investment. These niche items tend to prioritize flashy, single-purpose engineering over the rugged adaptability that has defined the trades for generations.
Standard equipment like speed squares, extraction sockets, bungee cords, and basic strap wrenches gives you a level of durability and broad utility that specialized gear can't match. These classic alternatives aren't just way more affordable; they also do the same job without electronic glitches or taking up too much space. Being smart in the workshop is often about being clever, not about buying the fanciest gadgets.