How Long Do CR2032 Batteries Last In A Key Fob?

If you're old enough to remember when cars had simple key ignition switches and not start buttons, you may find modern key fobs frustrating. With your key in hand, the only dead battery that could leave you stranded was the one in your vehicle. Modern key fobs, which do a lot more than unlock your vehicle, can also leave you stranded. Inside that little device is a button cell battery, often a CR2032 type. If that battery dies, you may be left standing in your garage, frustrated and late for work.

Key fobs have evolved from a simple way to lock and unlock your car. Many offer other functions, allowing you to open the trunk or back gate, lower your windows, and remotely start the car. Modern key fobs also talk to your car's security system, transmitting a code that disables the immobilizer system and allows your car to start. So what happens if the battery in your key fob dies?

Luckily, key fobs typically drain batteries very slowly, and a CR2032 battery should last several years, perhaps up to five. Its life will partly depend on how often you use the fob, exposure to extreme temperatures, or a damaged or malfunctioning fob. Your key fob may require a bit more maintenance and care than a simple car key, but it also offers convenience that's hard to beat.