5 Handy Tools From Home Depot You Didn't Realize Existed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As a professional in the service industry, a new homeowner, or a DIY enthusiast, Home Depot is one of the most fun places you can spend your free time. Home Depot is full of neat gadgets worth buying, both large and small storage solutions to keep your work area tidy, and plenty of hand tools, power tools, and equipment to add to your collection and make your next project easier and less tedious to complete.
Even if you're a frequent shopper at Home Depot, there are bound to be tools you haven't come across yet. With the retailer regularly rotating its stock, brands constantly rolling out new items, and the thousands of tools that already have a spot on the shelves, it's nearly impossible for one person to see everything Home Depot has to offer. That's why we wanted to highlight a few handy tools from Home Depot you might not realize exist, all of which will prove to be incredibly useful for your future projects. Without further ado, let's dive into the list.
Klein Tools circuit breaker finder 2-piece tool set
Tripping a breaker is a surprisingly easy thing to do if you're not careful. If you're not aware of how much power each device you plug into an outlet requires, and you run two devices at once that are plugged into the same outlet, you run the risk of tripping the breaker. In this case, it's simple to spot the tripped breaker and fix it. But what if you need to find the breaker that an outlet is attached to while the power is still on?
Rather than yelling "Is it this one?" through the house to someone else while you're flipping breakers, or worse, walking back and forth between the breaker panel and the outlet in question, you can use this Klein Tools circuit breaker finder tool set. It comes with two main parts: a transmitter that plugs into an outlet or fixture and a receiver that you use to scan the panel and find the associated breaker.
The set's receiver provides both visual and audible alerts to let you know when it's found the right breaker. This particular set at Home Depot also comes with a 3-prong-to-2-prong grounding adapter, an alligator clip adapter you can use on bare wires, and a light socket adapter to help you find the correct circuit for a lighting fixture.
Ramset MasterShot 0.22 caliber powder-actuated tool
The Ramset MasterShot 0.22 caliber powder-actuated tool is one of those gadgets that you don't know how much you need until it's in your life. It's powerful enough to drive its 0.22 caliber shots into hollow blocks, solid concrete, steel, and other hard aggregate materials. It can even drive 1/2-inch to 3-inch pins, with and without washers, though the brand does recommend using pins with Ramguard coating when working with treated lumber.
This power makes certain projects a breeze, like installing drywall track, plywood subflooring, conduit, or attaching 2x4 lumber to concrete and thin-gauge metal to steel. Put simply, you can think of this Ramset tool as a nail gun that utilizes 0.22 blanks to get the job done. The ergonomic handle is comfortable to hold for long projects, the automatic cartridge ejection system helps you work faster, and the built-in silencer reduces noise by up to 30%, making it more manageable to use in enclosed spaces.
Milwaukee digital angle gauge
Finding angles quickly and accurately is much easier with this Milwaukee digital angle gauge. Using amplified rare earth magnets, this small tool can give you real-time angle measurements via a built-in digital LCD display that can automatically rotate, so you can still easily read it at any angle. Angle-assist arrows point you toward the nearest 90-degree angle to speed up your work, a locking measurement button helps you save angles for reference, and there are two available measurement ranges for you to switch between: 0 to 90 degrees and 0 to 180 degrees.
At its price, this Home Depot find is a no-brainer, and as a bonus, it won't take up much space in your tool bag. With dimensions of 1.2 x 2.4 x 2.2 inches, this handy tool is quite tiny. It boasts an IP42 resistance rating against water and dust, and the included soft carrying case helps keep it free of scratches. It also comes with two AAA batteries and an auto-shutoff feature to extend battery life.
Kreg pocket hole jig
If you're fond of woodworking projects, you're going to love this next Home Depot find. Meet the Kreg pocket hole jig, a tool that lets you quickly drill angled holes into wood and create strong pocket hole joints. For face frames and simple furniture builds like tables, chairs, and shelves, pocket hole joints are a fast, beginner-friendly option, and this jig helps you create uniform, evenly spaced pocket holes.
This particular pocket hole jig has three preset material thickness settings to quickly switch between, including 1/2-inch, 3/4-inch, and 1-1/2-inch, a twist-apart design that lets you adjust pocket hole spacing, and an anti-slip base to keep it firmly in place while you're drilling. To help hold it steady, the jig comes with a clamp adapter that Kreg says will fit most clamps on the market, but it doesn't include a clamp. In addition to the jig, this kit comes with a drill bit with material thickness settings and a stop collar, 40 sample Kreg pocket-hole screws, and a hard case to store everything inside.
Bosch 50-foot dual power laser level
The Bosch 50-foot dual power laser level is perhaps not a tool that everyone realizes exists, but it's certainly an underrated one. This is one of the best Home Depot finds for expert DIYers. Even if you only whip this laser level out to hang a single picture frame, you might never want to go back to using a traditional level after trying it.
You can use this level on a threaded mount or attach it to any magnetic surface to get steady results. When it's turned on, it displays two bright lines that Bosch says are level within 5/16 inch accuracy at a range of 30 feet. It's built with a Smart Pendulum System, meaning it self-levels, indicates out-of-level conditions by blinking, and locks when it's switched off. This is a pricey tool, so thankfully, it's protected at every angle with full rubber overmold housing. For convenience, you can power it using two AA batteries (included) or a Bosch 3.7-volt battery (sold separately).