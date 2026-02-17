5 Handy Tools From Home Depot You Didn't Realize Existed

Tripping a breaker is a surprisingly easy thing to do if you're not careful. If you're not aware of how much power each device you plug into an outlet requires, and you run two devices at once that are plugged into the same outlet, you run the risk of tripping the breaker. In this case, it's simple to spot the tripped breaker and fix it. But what if you need to find the breaker that an outlet is attached to while the power is still on?

Rather than yelling "Is it this one?" through the house to someone else while you're flipping breakers, or worse, walking back and forth between the breaker panel and the outlet in question, you can use this Klein Tools circuit breaker finder tool set. It comes with two main parts: a transmitter that plugs into an outlet or fixture and a receiver that you use to scan the panel and find the associated breaker.

The set's receiver provides both visual and audible alerts to let you know when it's found the right breaker. This particular set at Home Depot also comes with a 3-prong-to-2-prong grounding adapter, an alligator clip adapter you can use on bare wires, and a light socket adapter to help you find the correct circuit for a lighting fixture.