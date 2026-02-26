5 Tools You Shouldn't Buy From Ace Hardware, According To User Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's a lot to like about Ace Hardware. The home improvement retailer is a true institution, with the vast majority of the brand's 5,000 global locations being owned by local entrepreneurs. This isn't the same corporate chain-style outlet that often dominates the scene. But, as is the case in any consumer environment, Ace doesn't always hit the mark, as there are some products the store carries that just don't live up to user expectations.
Some of Ace Hardware's most impressive finds and must-have additions for your garage are beloved by customers, but others offer a swing and miss on functionality or quality control. These five tools from Ace Hardware are lacking in a bit of design thoughtfulness or feature components that wear out a little faster than they probably should. Not every tool will be a winner, and these five pieces of equipment are better left on the shelf, according to reviews and experiences shared by unsatisfied Ace Hardware buyers.
Ace 10-Inch Bi-Metal Compact Hacksaw
The Ace 10-Inch Bi-Metal Compact Hacksaw is an inexpensive cutting tool that promises to deliver efficient and easy multi-material cutting capabilities. The hacksaw is a hand tool that offers crossover with your angle grinder, and it's therefore a simple addition to toss into a toolbox for versatile support across many different types of jobs. Ace notes that it features tool-less blade change capabilities and a durable construction throughout the body. It comes with a blade and features an ergonomic handle with a half-length frame to cut down on tool size while retaining the necessary rigidity and cutting power.
The tool retails for $10, and so it's positioned as a good blend of quality and cost-effectiveness. Unfortunately, users don't like the design. Many note that installing the blade is far more difficult than expected, especially given its nature as a tool-less blade change solution. It also doesn't come with any kind of instructions to help clarify how this task is accomplished. Some have noted that they find the blade too long for their needs, making a tool that's unwieldy to use. Many also report that the blade feels very wobbly when seated in the tool, making the whole thing feel unstable. As a result, users have given this a 3.6 star average rating from 56 reviews.
Suncast Poly Snow Pusher
The Suncast 24-by-56-Inch Poly Snow Pusher is a tool that users overwhelmingly don't like. It sports the lowest rating among this list of equipment, with a 3.0 star average rating out of 93 reviews. The tool features a D-grip handle, a long shaft, and a curved blade with galvanized steel wear strip. It also features an angled rib pattern in the shovel head to help direct snow and prevent it from sticking as you push piles of the stuff out of the way. The handle is also made of steel, promising a long lifespan.
However, users have some strong opinions on how these features come together in practice. The tool has more one-star reviews than five-star ones, with many buyers lamenting the tool came with a warped shovel head, which allows snow to pass underneath as it is pushed along the ground. Many also note that it features such a pronounced curve that efficient use of the tool requires it to be angled so low that most will find it difficult to manage. Some users think that the metal strip on the front end of the blade needs to be removed in order to effectively use the tool, while one decided to cut down the edges in order to make it operable, resulting in a much smaller shovel that lost significant functionality in the process. With a list price of $30 and all of these issues, the Suncast is a tool you'll want to avoid.
Black+Decker 17-Inch Electric Lawn Mower
The Black+ Decker 17-Inch Electric Lawn Mower is underpinned by a 12 amp motor that allows it to cut even through tall grass. It features six height adjustments, from one to three inches, as well as a winged blade that the company claims can improve clipping collection by 30% over a standard blade design. These wings may ultimately make maintaining and sharpening the lawn mower blade even more important.
The tool is listed at $199, making it a cost-effective mower and an enticing option for those needing a new tool to help with their lawn maintenance. It's important to note that the cord supporting this mower's power is roughly two feet long, so it will absolutely require an additional extension cord. This means breaking out an additional accessory or purchasing one alongside the mower; On the other hand, storing the tool is easier.
As for why it's an unpopular option (buyers give it a 3.6 star average rating across 54 reviews), the 17-inch cut deck is underwhelming, as most users will be looking for a larger tool. That said, for small lawns this is unlikely to be an issue. Where the tool really fails its users is in the construction. Many say that the build quality is extremely poor, and one reviewer noted that virtually every component housed in the underside of the tool has fallen off at least once. Height adjustments are often difficult to make, and plastic components appear to be easily ripped or otherwise broken.
Newborn Economy Steel Smooth Rod Caulking Gun
The Newborn Economy Steel Smooth Rod Caulking Gun appears on its surface to be a standard caulking gun. Caulking guns are fairly simple tools, using a squeeze-action lever to drive a plunger forward into a tube of caulk, adhesive, or sealant. The problems that users have found with this are telegraphed in its product description on the Ace Hardware website, unfortunately. The tool's product page notes that it's "recommended for light consistency caulks and sealants," and later offers another hint at its durability, suggesting that it "applies light adhesives, caulking compounds, lubricants, roofing materials." The fact that it needs to mention its capability with light mixtures twice in a short product overview acts is a red flag.
Users have given this tool a 3.9 star average rating with 68 reviews. The primary concern that buyers have with the tool is that it can't always handle the pressure requirements to squeeze material out of the tube effectively. Some note that the plunger doesn't advance properly under any kind of load, making the unit virtually incapable of performing its job, even with lighter compounds.
Users note specifically that the smooth rod used to advance the pad at the end of the plunger doesn't generate enough force. Other reviews say the entire mechanism slips frequently. Opting for an alternative appears to be entirely necessary if you're looking for an applicator tool of this nature.
Ace Steel Dual-Wheeled Rotary Edger
The Ace Steel Dual-Wheeled Rotary Edger is a tale of two experiences. Many really like the tool and leave high praise for it on the product page. By all accounts, the edging blade is sharp and operates well, but this experience is short lived. Many user reviews note that the blade and head assembly are made of steel, but are not as durable as required of a tool of this nature. As a result, the excellent performance that the edger delivers while new fades quickly, and users are often left with a broken tool, featuring a head that no longer functions properly and dull blades that can no longer cut.
The result is a product with a 3.5 star average rating from 64 reviews. Even with its fiberglass handle, 48-inch length, and sharp, serrated blades that make edging simple without the need for a power tool, its $45 price tag is quite steep for a unit that seems likely to break in the near future. Even though it promises high-quality cutting, this value doesn't appear to last long, so you should avoid this tool.
Methodology
Each of these tools have been reviewed by at least 50 buyers at Ace Hardware. None of them have received an average score above 4.0 stars. All the tools feature poor quality or design flaws, according to user reviews, often requiring another trip to Ace (or elsewhere) to replace the tool. The only exception to this experience is the edger, which gets poor marks thanks to the use of lesser quality steel construction, leading to the tool failing significantly faster than it otherwise would.