5 Tools You Shouldn't Buy From Ace Hardware, According To User Reviews

The Black+ Decker 17-Inch Electric Lawn Mower is underpinned by a 12 amp motor that allows it to cut even through tall grass. It features six height adjustments, from one to three inches, as well as a winged blade that the company claims can improve clipping collection by 30% over a standard blade design. These wings may ultimately make maintaining and sharpening the lawn mower blade even more important.

The tool is listed at $199, making it a cost-effective mower and an enticing option for those needing a new tool to help with their lawn maintenance. It's important to note that the cord supporting this mower's power is roughly two feet long, so it will absolutely require an additional extension cord. This means breaking out an additional accessory or purchasing one alongside the mower; On the other hand, storing the tool is easier.

As for why it's an unpopular option (buyers give it a 3.6 star average rating across 54 reviews), the 17-inch cut deck is underwhelming, as most users will be looking for a larger tool. That said, for small lawns this is unlikely to be an issue. Where the tool really fails its users is in the construction. Many say that the build quality is extremely poor, and one reviewer noted that virtually every component housed in the underside of the tool has fallen off at least once. Height adjustments are often difficult to make, and plastic components appear to be easily ripped or otherwise broken.