Not Ford, Not Toyota: JD Power Says This SUV Brand Leads In Customer Loyalty

Brand loyalty indicates that customers trust a company and prefer to buy its products or services above any other competitor. It's also linked to more than just retaining customers. Having loyal customers tends to boost company growth, which can lead to an even bigger circle of loyal buyers. Several factors can affect brand loyalty in the automotive industry. Consumers may abandon a brand the next time they buy a car if they can no longer afford that brand, if upkeep costs were too high, or if the quality of the product declines, at least in their eyes.

If you're planning to buy a new vehicle and are wondering which car brands owners return to the most, the JD Power 2025 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study has got your back. This study uses figures from the Power Information Network, examining customer loyalty based on the percentage of owners that select the same brand when they trade in or purchase a new vehicle. It only looks at data from franchised dealers that sell new vehicles.

Honda ranks at the top among mass market SUV brands for the second year in a row, with Subaru coming in second. An impressive 62% of Honda SUV owners stick with the brand. Amongst luxury SUV brands, Lexus has the most loyal buyers, with more than 57% returning, followed by BMW.