Do RCA To HDMI Converters Improve Video Quality? Here's What They Do & Don't Do

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Nostalgia is alluring, but it isn't always easy to indulge in it. Technological advancement creates a gulf between different generations of tech products, making it harder to use old and new tech in tandem. You've probably noticed this if you've ever tried to use your old iPod with Bluetooth headphones, or tried to go on a trip down memory lane with a retro games console or an old VCR player. Many older consoles and media players use different connections from those you're likely to find on your modern TV, making setting them up a little complicated.

That's where adapters and converters come in useful. Most modern TVs offer at least one HDMI input for audio and video. If you've ever hooked an eighth or ninth-gen console up to your TV, you would have used an HDMI cable to do so. However, many older consoles predate HDMI, using other connections like optical or RCA instead. So, if you want to use an older, RCA-capable console with a modern TV, you'll need an RCA to HDMI converter.

RCA to HDMI converters take your older tech's analog output and convert it to a digital format that works with newer devices. Many can also upscale your input to 720p, 1080p, or even 4K resolution. Some converters also offer to increase the refresh rate to 60Hz. That doesn't necessarily mean that your console or media player will always look better, though. The device you're connecting via the red, white, and yellow output cables likely tops out at 480p, so further processing is needed to boost it beyond that point, and there are positives and negatives to that processing.