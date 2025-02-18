Red, White, And Yellow Cables: What Are They Called? (And What Are They Used For?)

Cables are a big part of modern-day electronics, and with so many, it can be hard to keep up with the individual functions of each one. If you're like many people, you may have a bag or kitchen drawer where you stash unused cables, just in case you need to use them to plug a device in one day. Some of the most common cables you'll come across are red, yellow, and white. Sometimes, these cables come bundled together; other times, they are separate, allowing for more flexible connections.

These colorful cables are known as RCA cables, which is short for Radio Corporation of America, the company that introduced the design back in the 1940s when they were used to connect phonographs to amplifiers. While we refer to them as red, white, and yellow cables, it's really the connectors that are color-coded — the cables themselves are usually black.

You may wonder why technology developed in the 1940s is still being used today, especially when we have digital connections like HDMI cables to connect our audio and video equipment, like TVs and computer monitors, to other devices. As surprising as it may be, RCA cables still have their place in modern home entertainment systems and even professional audio-video setups where analog connections are still used. If you have an older device like a camcorder, DVD player, or VCR, there's a good chance you'll need to use them, too.

