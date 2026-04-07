How Long Can You Drive With Expired Registration? What Florida Law Says

The internet has given us many things, including the infamous "Florida Man" trope. That last one isn't the nickname of an unknown cryptid stalking the swamps of the Sunshine State; instead, it refers to a seemingly never-ending series of headlines featuring random Floridians doing wild and crazy things, usually involving one of the state's many creatures (think possums, alligators, snakes, and iguanas). Oh, and they're all true.

Florida is also home to some truly weird traffic laws, but "Florida Man Drives With Expired Registration" doesn't have quite the same ring as "Florida Man Ties Elephant to Parking Meter Without Paying Fee." Still, the rule around expired tags in the state is a bit odd. Fundamentally, though, it's not too dissimilar to other states: vehicles in Florida must have a valid registration, and letting it lapse can lead to a range of unpleasant consequences.

However, section 320.07 (subsection 3A) of the state statutes lays out that anyone with an expired registration of less than six months is only committing "a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a nonmoving violation." There's also a caveat to this otherwise very straightforward law: Police can't write up a citation for it "until midnight on the last day of the owner's birth month of the year the registration expires." If it's been expired for more than six months, though, the proverbial can of worms gets opened. First-time offenders may be subjected to a monetary penalty, while second-time offenders could face a second-degree misdemeanor with a $500 fine plus up to 60 days in prison.