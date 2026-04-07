Some Retailers Could Refuse To Install Your Tires For This One Reason

There are a lot of options when it comes time to install new tires on a vehicle. Some car owners prefer the easy route, dropping the car off at a full-service tire shop that sells and installs them as part of a package. Others prefer to take matters into their own hands, purchasing the tires online and then taking them to a tire shop for installation.

One woman recently went viral on TikTok for showing how buying tires online can save money compared to buying from big-box stores, but her situation also highlighted one of the possible risks of buying tires online. When she went to have the tires installed at a local shop, she was refused, as the tires she had bought were not the same size as the ones that came on her vehicle.

It's unknown exactly why the woman ended up with differently-sized tires than what came on her car, but the situation nonetheless has raised questions about what a tire shop is or isn't allowed to do when it comes to installing tires they didn't sell. There are many reasons a reputable tire shop might refuse to install a set of tires. They could be used and worn beyond what's safe, or have manufacturer defects, or, as in this case, not be the correct size for the vehicle. No matter the situation, it all comes down to company policy and liability.