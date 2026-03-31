Not Costco, Not Sam's Club: This Woman Swears By A Cheaper Way To Buy Tires

When the time comes to replace the tires on your vehicle, there are a few different ways to get the job done. Some car owners might have their tires replaced at the recommendation of their dealer service department without giving it a second thought. Others might make a stop at their local retail tire chain or big box store like Costco or Walmart, where you can easily buy a new set of tires and have them installed, often while you wait. Though these methods have less guesswork and bring more peace of mind, they are not always the cheapest solution.

That's where a recent viral TikTok video comes in. It' reminding vehicle owners that there are other ways to buy new tires that could be substantially cheaper than the aforementioned methods — and it simply involves buying them from an online seller and having them delivered to your door.

While indeed this method could save you money at the time of purchase, and for many car owners has been a proven option for saving money, the cost of the tires themselves is just one thing to consider. There are plenty of other factors to think about before buying tires from a discount online seller. These include extra mounting and balancing charges as well as the potential of being sold defective, outdated, or incorrectly-sized tires — not to mention possible customer service issues in the event you have problems.