You'll Want To Know This Rule Before Upgrading To Bigger Tires

For the majority of vehicle owners, changing or replacing a set of tires is a relatively simple affair. Some drivers might replace their tires at the advice of a dealer service department or tire shop, or they make the decision themselves after encountering some of the warning signs of tires that need to be replaced. Whether you yourself know exactly what size and type of tires you need, or are leaving that decision to a professional, the manufacturer recommended size replacement tire is pretty straightforward.

On the contrary, if you are intending to change the size of your tires or wheels, the decision gets a lot more involved, with a lot more factors to consider. One of those factors is the so-called 3% rule – a well-established guidance that says you should always aim to keep the total diameter of your vehicle's tires within 3% of their original, factory specification.

The primary, and most obvious reason for this is to keep your vehicle's speedometer accurate, but there are plenty of other ways in which larger (or smaller) tires can affect a vehicle, and the farther you go from the original size, the larger those effects will be. If you want to better understand the reasoning behind 3% rule, you need to think about how tire sizing works and how a tire's overall diameter can impact both speedometer readings and other vehicle characteristics.