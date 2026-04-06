Customers Say You'll Regret Buying From This Pricey Dishwasher Brand
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If you're experiencing signs that your dishwasher is about to break, it's a good idea to quickly begin looking for a replacement unit. While there are no shortage of dishwasher brands and models out there to choose from, it's always worth seeing what customers have to say about specific ones before making a big purchase. In that search, you may come across Viking, which was rated as one of the least reliable dishwasher brands out there by Consumer Reports.
However, it's not just the consumer review site that rates these dishwashers poorly. Numerous customers have come forward through various online platforms to voice their complaints about the brand and its offerings. At well over $1,000 for the cheapest model, these machines are seemingly prone to trouble. Users on Reddit have said their Viking dishwasher stopped working at random times, experienced leaks, or broke down far sooner than they should've. Still another user said their washer refused to stop and changed modes seemingly on its own.
The reviews are not all bad for Viking dishwashers, with many buyers discussing perfectly fine, functioning models. Still others tout the cleaning abilities of their Viking dishwasher. However, there are a concerning number of negative user anecdotes, and many users seem to think buying from this brand is a mistake.
Viking dishwashers can be a letdown in the cleaning department
Some of the many one-star Best Buy customer reviews for the Viking stainless steel dishwasher speak of either average or entirely poor cleaning. One reviewer, Gayle, noted that they have to inspect their dishes even after running them through the Viking just to ensure they're cleaned properly. At the luxury price point of $2,249, this is undoubtedly cause for concern.
In addition to numerous reviews highlighting shortcomings in Vikings' build quality, many ConsumerAffairs users spoke up about how ineffective their dishwashers were at actually cleaning dishes. One user named Heidi shared that smelly water was left in her machine after the cycle failed to clean the dishes. Another user, Kurt, theorized his unit lacked enough water pressure to successfully provide a thorough cleaning.
It's one thing for a cheap, relatively basic dishwasher to quickly break down or miss the mark when cleaning, but Viking presents itself as a high-end, prestige brand. For the thousands of dollars one of its units costs, many seem to agree that the potential headaches and middling performance simply aren't worth it.