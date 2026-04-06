Customers Say You'll Regret Buying From This Pricey Dishwasher Brand

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If you're experiencing signs that your dishwasher is about to break, it's a good idea to quickly begin looking for a replacement unit. While there are no shortage of dishwasher brands and models out there to choose from, it's always worth seeing what customers have to say about specific ones before making a big purchase. In that search, you may come across Viking, which was rated as one of the least reliable dishwasher brands out there by Consumer Reports.

However, it's not just the consumer review site that rates these dishwashers poorly. Numerous customers have come forward through various online platforms to voice their complaints about the brand and its offerings. At well over $1,000 for the cheapest model, these machines are seemingly prone to trouble. Users on Reddit have said their Viking dishwasher stopped working at random times, experienced leaks, or broke down far sooner than they should've. Still another user said their washer refused to stop and changed modes seemingly on its own.

The reviews are not all bad for Viking dishwashers, with many buyers discussing perfectly fine, functioning models. Still others tout the cleaning abilities of their Viking dishwasher. However, there are a concerning number of negative user anecdotes, and many users seem to think buying from this brand is a mistake.