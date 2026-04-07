Are DieHard And Duralast Car Batteries Made In The Same Factory?
Private label products are to be expected when shopping at your local auto parts shop. From AutoZone or Advance Auto Parts, most of the top automotive supply stores have in-house brands of their own. You see it a lot with replacement batteries, for example. Given the nature of private label products, it's not surprising to notice similarities between those different in-house brands.
Take DieHard and Duralast, for example. The former belongs to Advance Auto Parts, while the latter is exclusive to AutoZone. Even though their brand names are different, however, are these two replacement batteries actually made in the same factory? Believe it or not, they are. Both DieHard and Duralast are made by Clarios, a global supplier said to provide advanced battery technologies and energy storage solutions for tons of well-known automotive brands.
Clarios is one of the biggest private-label suppliers in the aftermarket battery industry, producing batteries from major brands like DieHard, Duralast, Interstate, Bosch, EverStart, and beyond. Of course, while DieHard and Duralast batteries do come from the same place, they're far from identical products.
Same manufacturer, different batteries
You've probably seen those videos comparing snacks or drinks from the name brands compared to the grocery store brands. In the end, a lot of them end up being the exact same. This isn't like that, though. Both Advance Auto Parts and AutoZone work with Clarios to produce batteries in line with each brand's own unique specifications, quality standards, and branding. That means different designs, different performance characteristics, and different warranties between DieHard to Duralast.
DieHard has a unique focus on sustainability and validated recycling practices. For example, its Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries have circular economy validation from UL under its recycled content standard. That means a significant portion of each new battery comes from recycled materials. On the contrary, Duralast prides itself on being an OE-quality (Original Equipment) replacement. They also offer more dependable performance in extreme temperatures compared to others on the market and are backed by strong warranties. Duralast batteries also tend to be more affordable than DieHard.