Are DieHard And Duralast Car Batteries Made In The Same Factory?

Private label products are to be expected when shopping at your local auto parts shop. From AutoZone or Advance Auto Parts, most of the top automotive supply stores have in-house brands of their own. You see it a lot with replacement batteries, for example. Given the nature of private label products, it's not surprising to notice similarities between those different in-house brands.

Take DieHard and Duralast, for example. The former belongs to Advance Auto Parts, while the latter is exclusive to AutoZone. Even though their brand names are different, however, are these two replacement batteries actually made in the same factory? Believe it or not, they are. Both DieHard and Duralast are made by Clarios, a global supplier said to provide advanced battery technologies and energy storage solutions for tons of well-known automotive brands.

Clarios is one of the biggest private-label suppliers in the aftermarket battery industry, producing batteries from major brands like DieHard, Duralast, Interstate, Bosch, EverStart, and beyond. Of course, while DieHard and Duralast batteries do come from the same place, they're far from identical products.