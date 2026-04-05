Thinking Of Converting A Shipping Container Into A Garage? Here's What To Know First

Shipping containers are a necessary component of nearly every cargo vessel that crosses the Atlantic. But while they're built to hold a wide variety of goods, supplies, and a lot more, some people also use them for personal storage. If you're one of these people and you're thinking about converting a shipping container into a garage, there are some things you should know beforehand.

Shipping containers are durable and weather resistant, so you won't have to worry about your vehicle. But a container is only about eight feet wide, which is a problem for bigger cars. Containers are customizable, so you can add doors, windows, and even insulation. But if you use one as-is, you'll have to contend with a lack of ventilation due to its airtight construction. Plus, you'll have to deal with temperature swings, because it heats up in the summer and cools down in the winter.

Shipping containers can be pricey, and once your start to modify it, costs only go up from there. However, they can be cheaper than building a garage from the ground up, and since they're portable, you can move it later on if you need to. Additionally, once you get it in place, depending on what your plan is, you can have it ready in no time. Of course, unless you can haul it and set it up yourself, you'll likely have to pay even more to a service to do it for you.