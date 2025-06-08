Want To Buy A Shipping Container? Here's How Much They Cost
It's estimated that just under 800 million shipping containers are transported annually, according to Contimod. Due to the rise of online marketplaces like Amazon, the need for shipping containers reached a new peak in 2024, with 15.94 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) traveling across the ocean, per HZ Containers. However, these units aren't just popular in the shipping industry; there is an increasing number of people looking to utilize these steel containers as workshops.
A 20-foot one-trip (it's only going to be transported once) shipping container starts at around $3,700. If you're looking for something larger, a 40-foot (high cube) one-trip unit begins at around $5,300. However, there are a variety of other options, including used shipping containers, which can save you some money, with 40-foot units starting as low as $2,450. Of course, purchasing a container is only the beginning, as you're going to want to add some smart gadgets to help upgrade your workshop.
How does the process work?
Unfortunately, even if you reside near a major port, it's unlikely you can just walk in and buy a container. The majority of the units you see stacked up are in use, and if there are any for sale, they aren't owned by the port. Instead, you'll want to research well-established shipping container sales companies that specialize in sourcing, selling, and delivering these units.
Some sites require that you input your zip code, then they provide a list of available containers near your location and include the delivery fee. There may be several delivery options, but typically, a large truck with a tilting flatbed transports the containers, reversing into position and sliding the units into place. Regarding the fee to transport the shipping containers, it varies depending on your location.
For example, Containerone offers a customer pick-up option; for a 40-foot, one-trip unit, the price dropped just over $600, from $6441 to $5830. A smaller, 20-foot, one-trip shipping container saw a difference of over $750 between delivery and customer pickup.
What you need to know about transforming a shipping container into a workshop
While a shipping container can be a good choice for those looking to have a dedicated workshop on a budget, it still requires a fair bit of financial resources. Beyond the container itself, you have to consider a number of other factors that increase the cost. For example, the unit will need to sit level so that the doors open properly. This may require some site preparation or grading, which, according to Fixr, can be as much as $2,600 for a 1,000 square foot area.
Another costly necessity for your workshop will be electricity, which according to Home Guide, could run be between $1,200 and $7,100 on average. Of course, things like insulation, windows, and doors can require as much as another $15,000, per Conexwest. Insulating your workshop is important to help keep your cordless tools in good working order. For instance, if your Ryobi battery doesn't last long enough, one reason could be due to intense temperatures.
However, there are some good DIY build videos out there if you want to save money and tackle some of these add-ons yourself. For instance, Scott McGillivray, host of HGTV's Income Property show, demonstrates a straightforward build on his YouTube video Shipping Container Workshop.