Want To Buy A Shipping Container? Here's How Much They Cost

While a shipping container can be a good choice for those looking to have a dedicated workshop on a budget, it still requires a fair bit of financial resources. Beyond the container itself, you have to consider a number of other factors that increase the cost. For example, the unit will need to sit level so that the doors open properly. This may require some site preparation or grading, which, according to Fixr, can be as much as $2,600 for a 1,000 square foot area.

Another costly necessity for your workshop will be electricity, which according to Home Guide, could run be between $1,200 and $7,100 on average. Of course, things like insulation, windows, and doors can require as much as another $15,000, per Conexwest. Insulating your workshop is important to help keep your cordless tools in good working order. For instance, if your Ryobi battery doesn't last long enough, one reason could be due to intense temperatures.

However, there are some good DIY build videos out there if you want to save money and tackle some of these add-ons yourself. For instance, Scott McGillivray, host of HGTV's Income Property show, demonstrates a straightforward build on his YouTube video Shipping Container Workshop.

