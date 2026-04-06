Battle Born Batteries: Where Are They Made & How Reliable Are They?

Not long ago, Battle Born batteries, made in Nevada, USA, were commonly ranked among the best RV deep-cycle battery brands. The most detracting thing anyone could point to about Battle Born batteries was their higher-than-average price.

Battle Born's reputation for reliability came under fire in December 2025 when Will Prowse, a popular solar power guru and YouTuber, uncovered what he considers a weakness with the design of the Battle Born 100-amp-hour 12-volt LiFePO4 battery's internal connections.

According to Prowse, the issue is caused by heat generated within the battery during charging and discharging. The heat deforms part of the plastic battery case present in the terminal mounting stack-up. As the terminals continue to overheat, the plastic deforms further, and the connections loosen, causing more heat and leading to localized melting and potential fire hazards.

Battle Born responded publicly via social media outlets, including Facebook. The statement assured its customers that "[Battle Born] products are engineered with multiple layers of electrical and thermal protections and are assembled in the United States by teams who take pride in their work." While Battle Born claims its battery Management System (BMS) shuts off the flow of electricity, Prowse experienced different results, as the BMS in his test batteries did not prevent the battery case from melting.

Full disclosure: I bought a pair of Battle Born LiFePO4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate) 12-volt batteries when setting up my camper's solar power system. The batteries came as part of a complete off-grid power kit that ranks as one of the best gadgets for RV living. My Battle Born batteries performed well for nearly four years while I was living a nomadic lifestyle that included significant off-grid boondocking excursions across the American southwest. I only retired the Battle Born batteries to increase energy storage capacity with a more budget-friendly option.