Battle Born Batteries: Where Are They Made & How Reliable Are They?
Not long ago, Battle Born batteries, made in Nevada, USA, were commonly ranked among the best RV deep-cycle battery brands. The most detracting thing anyone could point to about Battle Born batteries was their higher-than-average price.
Battle Born's reputation for reliability came under fire in December 2025 when Will Prowse, a popular solar power guru and YouTuber, uncovered what he considers a weakness with the design of the Battle Born 100-amp-hour 12-volt LiFePO4 battery's internal connections.
According to Prowse, the issue is caused by heat generated within the battery during charging and discharging. The heat deforms part of the plastic battery case present in the terminal mounting stack-up. As the terminals continue to overheat, the plastic deforms further, and the connections loosen, causing more heat and leading to localized melting and potential fire hazards.
Battle Born responded publicly via social media outlets, including Facebook. The statement assured its customers that "[Battle Born] products are engineered with multiple layers of electrical and thermal protections and are assembled in the United States by teams who take pride in their work." While Battle Born claims its battery Management System (BMS) shuts off the flow of electricity, Prowse experienced different results, as the BMS in his test batteries did not prevent the battery case from melting.
Full disclosure: I bought a pair of Battle Born LiFePO4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate) 12-volt batteries when setting up my camper's solar power system. The batteries came as part of a complete off-grid power kit that ranks as one of the best gadgets for RV living. My Battle Born batteries performed well for nearly four years while I was living a nomadic lifestyle that included significant off-grid boondocking excursions across the American southwest. I only retired the Battle Born batteries to increase energy storage capacity with a more budget-friendly option.
Where are Battle Born batteries made?
Battle Born batteries are made at Dragonfly Energy's lithium battery factory in Reno, Nevada. Nevada is popular among battery manufacturers, including several car brands producing made-in-America EV batteries. Dragonfly Energy calls its Battle Born production facility's northern Nevada location "the lithium epicenter of North America."
As the parent company of Battle Born, Dragonfly Energy has a mission aimed at "empowering a future of sustainability, resilience, and responsibility." Dragonfly Energy opened the doors to its battery production factory in Reno, Nevada, in 2012, introducing its first deep-cycle LiFePO4 battery in 2014. By 2021, the company's footprint expanded to 100,000 square feet, and from 2020 through June 2024, it had sold over 300,000 Battle Born batteries.
As a relatively small company, employing fewer than 200 people at its Reno facility, Dragonfly Energy reported net annual sales of $58.6 million for the year ending on December 31, 2025. Despite a 15.8% increase in net annual sales over 2024, Dragonfly Energy is facing financial challenges it aims to address through "strategic cost realignment." In addition to payroll and workforce reductions, look for Battle Born to cut back on its direct-to-consumer marketing and concentrate on further developing its OEM relationships.