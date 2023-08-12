5 Of The Best RV Deep Cycle Battery Brands, Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Typically, car batteries will discharge when a vehicle's engine is started or when electronics like the radio or interior lights are needed while the engine is off, which means the batteries will go a long time before passing their rated number of cycles. That's a good thing because the maximum energy capacity of a battery will take a hit once it's passed that number of cycles. If you're traveling or camping in an RV, you're likely discharging your battery a lot more often, using it to power all sorts of stuff inside your vehicle, especially when the engine is off. That's precisely why your RV should have a deep-cycle battery designed to discharge much more often over its lifespan.
Like anything else, some deep-cycle batteries are built better than others. When shopping for a deep cycle battery for your RV, there are a few factors to consider, like capacity. You'll want to ensure your battery is strong enough to last for your entire trip and then some. If you don't plan to use power-intensive items like your kitchen stove, you could save money and get a smaller battery. You'll also want to consider its shelf life, which is shorter than traditional batteries and can be affected by climate. Another factor is the durability of a battery, as deep-cycle batteries are typically more fragile than traditional batteries. To help decide which is right for you and your RV, here are five of the best brands that sell deep-cycle batteries.
Weize
Weize is one of the most well-known names in RV gear and for good reason. It offers free shipping to 48 states and sells various RV and automotive products, from tires to solar panels to refrigerators. It shouldn't be surprising that its batteries are perfectly suited for most RV owners. Its LiFEPO4 12-volt 100Ah Lithium Battery is a great deep cycle option for your RV, sporting a 10-year lifecycle and capable of up to 8,000 cycles. It also doesn't take up much space, is equipped with fast recharge technology, and performs well at extreme temperatures.
Unfortunately, its capacity is limited to the 100 Ah option, which is disappointing if you're looking for more power. It also doesn't include mounting equipment, which makes installation more of a hassle than it should be. But it's a reliable battery and provides plenty of cycles for the average RV user. Weize's LiFEPO4 12-volt 100Ah Lithium battery retails for $329, and you can usually purchase it for even less at a discount on Amazon.
Li Time
LiTime has many different battery options to choose from, including 12, 24, and 48-volt units, as well as power stations, battery kits, chargers, and accessories like circuit breakers and bus bars. By subscribing to its newsletter, you can also get good deals when items go on sale and find additional discounts (and valuable information). When it comes to batteries, LiTime is a go-to brand.
LiTime's 2V 300Ah LiFePO4 uses eight Automotive Grade LiFePO4 cells and a UL-certified 200A BM, so it's safe, stable, and powerful. It has a solid self-discharge rate and will protect against overcharging and over-discharging, as well as short circuits and power surges. However, it doesn't come cheap, as it retails for $1,100. Its cycle count is deep but wide-ranging and can be anywhere from 4,000 – 15,000, depending on how you use it. It would be helpful if LiTime narrowed that range down, but you're still getting a solid battery even at the lower end of that range.
Renogy
Renogy is an excellent battery brand, and not just because it sells high-quality models. Its entire brand revolves around energy products, including solar kits and IoT monitors, and it fosters a community of enthusiasts through platforms like Discord, where you can find and share information about the latest technology. Don't be surprised if you'd find other RV drivers within that community, where you can share and learn tips, tricks, and additional insights to better power your vehicle.
Renogy's deep-cycle batteries are also great choices for your RV. Its 12-volt 100 Ah AGM option is consistent, has low resistance, a 1100A max discharge, and you don't have to worry about acid leakage, hydrogen gas, or water refilling. Plus, unlike many other deep-cycle batteries, it performs well in extreme temperatures, which are becoming increasingly common. You also have the option to purchase a rugged battery box to better protect the unit. While the battery comes in a compact, easy-to-install, and easy-to-carry package, it's pretty heavy, and the handles that make it easy to carry can make it challenging to mount the battery in tight spaces. Renogy's 12-volt 100 AH battery retails for $280, but you can currently buy it discounted for $195.99.
Interstate
Interstate is a great brand that produces deep cycle batteries perfect for driving your RV from — as the name suggests — state to state. It sells a variety of batteries for a wide range of vehicle types and has a helpful tool on its website to help you match the right battery with the right vehicle, make, and model. You'll find several options if you search specifically for deep-cycle batteries for an RV. Depending on which one you buy, you'll have a six-month or year warranty. This 12-volt 110 Ah SLA/AGM battery costs $280 on Amazon and has a universal fit, so while it's designed for wheelchairs and scooters, it can be used for RV applications. It weighs around 67 pounds and is recyclable, maintenance-free, and spill-proof.
Despite being relatively lightweight and easy to install, it's not the most durable battery on the market. Also, its small capacity might not be enough for your needs, depending on the types of outings you plan to take with your RV. You may need something bigger and more powerful (and pricier), like the 150 Ah GC12-HCL-UTL. But Interstate is a reliable brand with multiple options, and you count on any batteries sporting its name to be effective at what they do.
Windy Nation
Windy Nation focuses on producing cables and alternative power products, but it does have a few batteries for sale, and while it's not its focus, these batteries are high-quality. Its 12-volt, 100 Ah AGM Deep Cycle Sealed Lead Acid Battery is highly durable and has a no-spill, no-leak design. If you're the type of RV driver who needs a rugged battery that can withstand a rough lifestyle, Windy Nation's battery can take a beating. That said, it doesn't fare well in high temperatures, so the places you're taking your RV should be considered before going with this battery, especially as climate change makes some parts of the country warmer than ever. Speaking of climate change, if you want to reduce your carbon footprint, Windy Nation's batteries work well with alternative energy sources like solar and off-shore marine power.
Other perks of Windy Nation's batteries include minimal self-discharge and long shelf life. However, Windy Nation's aren't very easy to install compared to similar batteries. You can find Windy Nation's 12-volt, 100 Ah AGM deep cycle battery on Amazon for $213 and buy multiple units up to five.