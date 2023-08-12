5 Of The Best RV Deep Cycle Battery Brands, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Typically, car batteries will discharge when a vehicle's engine is started or when electronics like the radio or interior lights are needed while the engine is off, which means the batteries will go a long time before passing their rated number of cycles. That's a good thing because the maximum energy capacity of a battery will take a hit once it's passed that number of cycles. If you're traveling or camping in an RV, you're likely discharging your battery a lot more often, using it to power all sorts of stuff inside your vehicle, especially when the engine is off. That's precisely why your RV should have a deep-cycle battery designed to discharge much more often over its lifespan.

Like anything else, some deep-cycle batteries are built better than others. When shopping for a deep cycle battery for your RV, there are a few factors to consider, like capacity. You'll want to ensure your battery is strong enough to last for your entire trip and then some. If you don't plan to use power-intensive items like your kitchen stove, you could save money and get a smaller battery. You'll also want to consider its shelf life, which is shorter than traditional batteries and can be affected by climate. Another factor is the durability of a battery, as deep-cycle batteries are typically more fragile than traditional batteries. To help decide which is right for you and your RV, here are five of the best brands that sell deep-cycle batteries.