The US Still Hasn't Adopted This European Car Safety Rule: Here's Why

You know those little lights under your headlights? Those are daytime running lights. The European Union has required all new cars to be built with them since 2011. Data from multiple studies conducted by multiple European countries convinced the parliament that daytime driving is safer when drivers have their running lights on because it increases visibility and reduces accidents.

That sounds reasonable, and yet, the federal government does not require these lights, nor do any of the 50 states, because ultimately, the feds weren't persuaded by the data, even when lobbied by a major automaker to make the lights mandatory. However, this is the Unites States of "we do our own research" and the studies run by the feds had different results, leading the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to conclude that making a whole federal regulation requiring these lights isn't necessary. In fact, daytime running lights weren't even legal in the United States at first, because of the same law that made adaptive beam headlights illegal.

At least most cars manufactured in the United States nowadays are made with running lights, anyway. So, feel free to drive with them on, but remember, they're not the same as headlights, so be sure to know the difference. Just like there's no law that says you have to, there's no law that says you can't.