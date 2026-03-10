10 Driving Rules Other Countries Have To Follow That Don't Exist In The US

When you get behind the wheel in the United States, you're accustomed to a specific set of traffic laws that have become second nature. For the most part, U.S. traffic laws leave personal responsibility for vehicle maintenance and common-sense etiquette as matters of civil politeness or local ordinance, rather than serious, federally backed violations. This familiar framework, however, is a rarity when traveling internationally, where legal systems take over.

While Americans might scoff at the idea of a ticket for an unwashed car, or a potential jail sentence for riding sober next to a drunk friend, these are the real, punitive stakes involved in driving overseas. From Europe's ancient city centers to Asia's strict public decency standards, and the Middle East's emphasis on immaculate urban aesthetics, drivers around the globe are held to a much higher and more diverse set of legal obligations than just keeping their eyes on the road.

The list below goes over unique international driving laws that American motorists rarely, if ever, encounter at home. What is merely considered good etiquette in the U.S. is often a non-negotiable legal requirement in other countries. If you're planning to visit any, keep in mind that ignorance of the law is rarely a protection against steep fines, vehicle impoundment, or even criminal charges.