10 Driving Rules Other Countries Have To Follow That Don't Exist In The US
When you get behind the wheel in the United States, you're accustomed to a specific set of traffic laws that have become second nature. For the most part, U.S. traffic laws leave personal responsibility for vehicle maintenance and common-sense etiquette as matters of civil politeness or local ordinance, rather than serious, federally backed violations. This familiar framework, however, is a rarity when traveling internationally, where legal systems take over.
While Americans might scoff at the idea of a ticket for an unwashed car, or a potential jail sentence for riding sober next to a drunk friend, these are the real, punitive stakes involved in driving overseas. From Europe's ancient city centers to Asia's strict public decency standards, and the Middle East's emphasis on immaculate urban aesthetics, drivers around the globe are held to a much higher and more diverse set of legal obligations than just keeping their eyes on the road.
The list below goes over unique international driving laws that American motorists rarely, if ever, encounter at home. What is merely considered good etiquette in the U.S. is often a non-negotiable legal requirement in other countries. If you're planning to visit any, keep in mind that ignorance of the law is rarely a protection against steep fines, vehicle impoundment, or even criminal charges.
Driving shirtless in Thailand
When you picture a road trip through Thailand's tropical landscapes, the heat and high humidity might immediately make you want to strip down to your most comfortable, minimal clothing. Hopping into a rental car or onto a scooter while wearing only a swimsuit or going bare-chested to beat the intense temperatures might seem tempting, but it could land you on the wrong side of local law enforcement. This isn't as wild as many of the strangest US driving laws, but it is still strange.
The Motor Vehicle Act says that all motorists (in cars and on motorcycles) must wear a shirt while operating a vehicle. This applies to both locals and international visitors alike, meaning that regardless of how high the temperature climbs, keeping your torso covered is an absolute legal requirement when you're behind the wheel or operating a bike on public roads.
These aren't just in traffic rules; they affect other parts of the country's legal system. So while traffic laws specifically require a shirt, this idea aligns with general public decency rules. The Thai Criminal Code talks about the act in its misdemeanors section. Section 388 strictly bans public obscenity. It says if you do something disgraceful in public, like undressing yourself, showing your exposed self, or any other obscene act, you could receive a fine of up to five hundred baht.
Splashing pedestrians in the United Kingdom
When you're driving through a heavy downpour in the United States, you might occasionally, and sometimes carelessly, hit a large puddle near the curb, sending a wave of murky rainwater crashing over an unsuspecting pedestrian on the sidewalk. While this scenario is undoubtedly rude, incredibly frustrating for the victim, and generally frowned upon by society, splashing a pedestrian with a puddle isn't a specific traffic violation in the US.
Across the pond in the United Kingdom, the law takes a much stricter and more punitive approach to this same situation. If you're planning a road trip through Britain, you must be acutely aware of how you navigate wet roads, because the country has codified this specific breach of etiquette into its legal framework. Under the regulations set forth in the UK, this act is a highly punishable offense.
Specifically, Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 classifies driving through a puddle to splash a pedestrian as 'driving without reasonable consideration,' resulting in fines or points. According to the detailed provisions in the legislation, a motorist is formally regarded in violation of this rule "only if those persons are inconvenienced by their driving." Being drenched by a tidal wave of dirty street water is clearly recognized as a significant inconvenience under this definition.
Drunk passengers sitting in the front seat in North Macedonia
The idea of a designated driver is a pretty big part of what happens when you go out with friends. When it's time to head home after having some alcoholic drinks, it is common for drunk friends to just hop in the car, often with one of the most inebriated individuals claiming the front passenger seat. Legally in the US, a drunk passenger can totally ride up front right next to the sober driver, and even drink in some states.
If you happen to be enjoying a night out while traveling in North Macedonia, you'll need to totally rethink how your group sits before anyone gets into a car. The country's national traffic safety laws are much stricter and focus more on preventing issues when it comes to where intoxicated people sit inside a moving vehicle. Under its legal framework, anyone who looks like they're under the influence of alcohol is strictly and legally not allowed to sit in the front passenger seat.
This strict rule is intended to prevent accidents and keep roads safe. A drunk person can be pretty unpredictable, and having them right by the steering wheel, the emergency brake, or even the driver themselves creates an extra risk of sudden distraction or accidental interference.
Always have headlights on in Sweden
When you're driving back home in America, you'll find the rules for car lights are pretty standard and easy to understand. The US only says you need to use your headlights at night, or when you can't see well because of fog or snowstorms. However, if you're planning a road trip overseas, you'll have to quickly adjust your driving to comply with strict local laws that leave nothing to chance.
In Sweden, for instance, traffic rules say your car's low-beam headlights must be on 24 hours a day, every single day of the year, even when it's sunny. This is a core part of the Swedish Traffic Ordinance, which sets strict requirements for car lighting to make sure you're as visible and safe as possible, always. Specifically, the ordinance states that when you're driving on a road, your car must use its primary beams continuously.
While the law does give you a little flexibility during the day (like letting you use specific daytime running lights instead of regular low beams, which then means your rear and side lights don't strictly have to be on), some type of approved front light is always legally required whenever your car is running.
Leave your car locked in Austalia
When you park your personal vehicle on a public street in the United States, it just makes sense to roll up your windows, take your keys, and lock your doors before you walk away. However, if you choose to be careless and leave your car completely unlocked with the windows rolled down, no traffic law in the US will penalize you for simply failing to secure your own property.
This is a big change in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, because securing your vehicle isn't just a strong recommendation there, it's a strict legal requirement under Regulation 213 of the Road Rules 2014. In Australia, specifically in NSW, you're legally obligated to close your windows if you plan to walk more than three meters (about ten feet) away from the closest part of the car.
If there's no one left inside the vehicle, the law mandates that you must immediately lock the doors after stepping away, and you also need to secure the windows right before you leave. The regulations go even further to prevent an unattended vehicle from being easily stolen or joyridden by mandating that, if you're going to be away for a while, you must switch off the engine.
Sober passengers are not completely safe in Japan
In the United States, getting into a car with an intoxicated driver is definitely a dangerous and foolish decision. However, from a strictly legal perspective, law enforcement focuses entirely on the driver. If a vehicle is pulled over and the driver is found to be over the legal limit, the driver will be arrested. It is even illegal in some states to have an open container.
If you're traveling to Japan, you should know that the legal situation for driving under the influence is drastically different and goes way beyond just the driver. Under the Japanese Road Traffic Act, the country takes a really aggressive, zero-tolerance approach to drunk driving. It actively criminalizes anyone who is complicit in that violation. Specifically, Japanese law strictly forbids anyone from asking for, relying on, or even getting into a vehicle to be driven by someone they know is under the influence of alcohol.
This means if you're a sober passenger and you knowingly ride in a car driven by someone drunk, you're immediately at risk of serious criminal penalties. If the driver gets caught driving in that state, an aware passenger can face consequences like time in prison with hard labor or a fine.
Avoid driving in historic centers in Italy
If you're planning a scenic road trip through Italy, you might get surprised by a strictly enforced traffic rule called the Zona a Traffico Limitato, or ZTL. It translates to "Restricted Traffic Zones," and ZTL laws make it illegal for non-residents to drive through certain historic areas. Cameras will automatically fine any unauthorized vehicle crossing the boundary. You'll mostly find these restricted zones in the historic town centers of Italy's famous cities and villages.
These automated systems are placed at many ZTLs; they likely capture license plates, compare them with a database of permitted residents, and send out tickets to violators. Basically, no traffic officer ever has to be there, so don't think about rat-running in this country.
The U.S. usually doesn't ban driving in city centers purely for historical preservation or use automated resident-only zones. In the United States, you're used to driving your car right through busy downtown areas, pulling up to national monuments, and parking on nearby streets. Some American cities might have pedestrian-only areas for shopping or use toll zones to cut down on peak-hour traffic, but an outright, camera-enforced ban on non-resident cars to protect old architecture just isn't a normal part of driving here.
Don't accelerate too quickly in Switzerland
Unless you're accelerating into something or someone, or happen to be in a state that gives out many speeding tickets, the US doesn't have traffic laws that stop you from starting from a fast drive. American driving culture often accepts a loud engine roaring away from a stoplight; however, taking that same aggressive driving style to Switzerland will quickly put you on the wrong side of the law.
In Switzerland, drivers are legally bound by the Road Traffic Act and the Traffic Regulations Ordinance (TRegO) to make sure they don't cause any noise nuisance they could avoid. The Swiss Federal Office for the Environment points out that individual vehicles making disruptive commotion peaks stand out from regular road noises. This disturbance is easy to prevent if drivers just change their driving style and avoid making noise-boosting modifications to their cars.
Under Articles 42 of the RTA and 33 of the TRegO, Swiss authorities have clearly listed examples of acoustic disruptions that are prohibited. Drivers can't rev their engines to high speeds while idling, and they can't deliberately drive in a low gear just to make the engine roar louder. Those satisfying popping sounds from a performance exhaust system are strictly forbidden on Swiss roads. Most importantly, the racket caused by accelerating too quickly when moving off from a stop is legally classified as an avoidable nuisance and is expressly banned.
Clean your car in Dubai
Dubai Municipality has a campaign to check on and get rid of neglected cars at its nine vehicle registration and testing centers. Now, you might think this is just about hauling away broken-down or abandoned junk; however, it's actually about strictly enforcing the emirate's incredibly high visual standards for every personal car. Dubai's campaign targets these unkempt vehicles, which, when you get down to it, are just dirty cars.
The local government really values urban beauty, cleanliness, and architectural harmony, officially calling visibly unwashed cars a blot on the city's beautiful image. If you own a car in this sparkling metropolis, you have a legally enforced civic duty to keep its exterior thoroughly washed, polished, and always looking good. To keep things pristine, authorities actively patrol public parking lots, streets, and municipal centers, giving out physical poster alerts and SMS warnings to owners of cars covered in sand, dust, or dirt.
If you don't fix the situation within the warning timeframe, you'll face serious penalties, a fine, and possibly have your car impounded at a towing yard. The government uses the specific phrase "clean vehicle sustainable city" to constantly remind residents that car cleanliness is directly connected to the community's bigger environmental goals.
You need high-visibility gear in France
When you're driving through France's pretty landscapes, you might be surprised to find out that its traffic laws require some emergency equipment that's way more than what you'd expect in North America. The French Highway Code says it's completely necessary for all drivers to keep a high-visibility safety vest, you know, a yellow vest, and an advance warning triangle right inside their car at all times.
The law is really specific about what these items should be like and how to use them. For example, the safety garment has to be fluorescent, it needs a European Compliance (EC) marking, and you've got to keep it somewhere easy to grab inside the car. The U.S. is still passing laws to make sure others treat these emergencies with caution.
This accessibility is a really important detail because if you have to make an emergency stop, French law says you absolutely must put the vest on before you even get out of your broken-down car onto the road or its surroundings. Once you've safely exited the vehicle wearing your reflective gear, you're required to place the hazard warning triangle, which needs an E 27 R marking, at least 30 meters away from your car to warn approaching drivers. You should also turn on your vehicle's hazard warning lights at the same time.