The Law Says You Need To Do This When You See Flashing Emergency Lights While Driving
Passing your basic driving exam in the United States should, at the very least, include the knowledge that flashing emergency lights behind you mean that you should pull over. Whether you're being cited for a traffic violation or an ambulance just needs to go around you, it's important to watch your mirrors and get out of the way of flashing lights. There's another emergency situation, though, that might be a bit less common knowledge and that's when emergency vehicles (or work vehicles) are pulled over on the side of the highway with their lights flashing.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), all 50 of the United States have "Move Over" laws. This means, if you're traveling on a highway, and you see an emergency vehicle with flashing lights, you need to slow down and, if possible, move over to another lane. In some states, the Move Over laws require that passing vehicles drop their speed as low as 20 mph underneath the posted speed limit. Unlike weird traffic laws like peacocks getting the right of way, Move Over laws help protect emergency vehicles and disabled motorists that are stuck on the side of the road.
Where and why this law is important
Imagine you're out on an open stretch of highway, with two lanes going in either direction. Most of America's interstate highway system is made up of these kinds of roads, so they aren't uncommon. Up ahead, you see an emergency vehicle pulled over on the side of the road with its lights flashing. At that point, you should slow down, check the left (passing lane) for other traffic, and if it's safe, move over into that lane. If you don't move over, it could result in a moving violation that comes with a fine or even jail time.
This law doesn't just apply to emergency vehicles, either. There are 19 states where hazard lights from EMS, firefighters, construction, and even trash trucks are part of the Move Over laws. Recently, some states have been expanding the law to include any vehicle along the road that has flashing hazard lights, road flares, or reflective triangles out.
Leaving extra space between yourself and a stationary vehicle on the side of the road can make things safer for you and the other vehicle. Imagine changing a flat tire on the side of the highway while getting passed by vehicles regularly doing 70 mph. A little extra space and reduced speed from every passing motorist would certainly reduce the stress levels in that scenario, and more importantly the extra space between vehicles can prevent collisions.