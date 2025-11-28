The Law Says You Need To Do This When You See Flashing Emergency Lights While Driving

Passing your basic driving exam in the United States should, at the very least, include the knowledge that flashing emergency lights behind you mean that you should pull over. Whether you're being cited for a traffic violation or an ambulance just needs to go around you, it's important to watch your mirrors and get out of the way of flashing lights. There's another emergency situation, though, that might be a bit less common knowledge and that's when emergency vehicles (or work vehicles) are pulled over on the side of the highway with their lights flashing.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), all 50 of the United States have "Move Over" laws. This means, if you're traveling on a highway, and you see an emergency vehicle with flashing lights, you need to slow down and, if possible, move over to another lane. In some states, the Move Over laws require that passing vehicles drop their speed as low as 20 mph underneath the posted speed limit. Unlike weird traffic laws like peacocks getting the right of way, Move Over laws help protect emergency vehicles and disabled motorists that are stuck on the side of the road.