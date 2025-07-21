Why Do Florida Police Drive With Their Lights On?
For drivers in the state of Florida, you may have noticed police cruisers that have their lights steadily on, not flashing. Called "patrol burn," or "steady burn," law enforcement does this typically around public events, or in urban city centers. Essentially, police units are making themselves more visible, with the steady lights highlighting their presence. This works to show the public law enforcement is on the scene, and deters crime in the area. It's also used to help deescalate certain situations when police are on scene. Flashing lights might create a more unsettled environment, where as the steady on mode promotes stability.
Not all law enforcement agencies across the U.S. use their lights in this way, with various regions approaching patrol car lights differently. For example, Michigan state police cars have a single red light on the roof. Interestingly, according to the Orlando Police Department as reported by Fox 35 Orlando, in 2024, crime in general dropped 18 percent with a double-digit reduction in violent crime specifically. Perhaps the steady blue lights are one of the factors helping drive down criminal activity.
Should you pull to the side of the road for police with steady blue lights?
If you're driving in Florida and notice a police cruiser behind you with its blue lights steadily on, you don't have to pull over. While you may be tempted to move over to the shoulder out of pure instinct, it's not necessary. Steady blue lights don't indicate the officer is responding to a call. Of course, you can always yield (if safe to do so) to a law enforcement vehicle if you're not sure. However, with steady blue lights the patrol car will likely just pass by you.
Conversely, anytime you see flashing lights on a police cruiser it means the officer could be responding to an emergency situation. And you wouldn't believe how quick some of the fastest police cars on the road can reach an active scene. However, with flashing lights in your mirror, calmly, and safely move to the side of the road so you're not impeding law enforcement.
Why do police use the colors red and blue for their lights?
The color of the lights on police vehicles were chosen specifically to convey certain messages. For example, do you know what flashing yellow lights mean on a police car? Most law enforcement agencies use both red and blue lights. The color red is intended to grab attention and many people naturally equate red with hazards or stopping. After all, stop signs have been red since 1954.
Blue on the other hand, has proven to have the opposite effect, where it is calming to many people. And its use to dispel criminal activity isn't exclusively a Florida practice. For example, Glasgow, Scotland in 2000, installed blue street lights and documented a significant decrease in crime. It's speculated that in addition to its relaxing effect, it may also conjure associations with things like blue police uniforms, which could make a would-be lawbreaker think twice. Also, according to LEDequipped as reported by ABC27, blue only appears in around 15 percent of natural environments, making it an eye-catching color.