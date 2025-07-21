Why Do Florida Police Drive With Their Lights On?

For drivers in the state of Florida, you may have noticed police cruisers that have their lights steadily on, not flashing. Called "patrol burn," or "steady burn," law enforcement does this typically around public events, or in urban city centers. Essentially, police units are making themselves more visible, with the steady lights highlighting their presence. This works to show the public law enforcement is on the scene, and deters crime in the area. It's also used to help deescalate certain situations when police are on scene. Flashing lights might create a more unsettled environment, where as the steady on mode promotes stability.

Not all law enforcement agencies across the U.S. use their lights in this way, with various regions approaching patrol car lights differently. For example, Michigan state police cars have a single red light on the roof. Interestingly, according to the Orlando Police Department as reported by Fox 35 Orlando, in 2024, crime in general dropped 18 percent with a double-digit reduction in violent crime specifically. Perhaps the steady blue lights are one of the factors helping drive down criminal activity.