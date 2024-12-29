What Do Flashing Yellow Lights Mean On A Police Car?

Looking into your rearview mirror and seeing the flashing lights of a police car behind you is likely one of the last things you want to see as a driver. After all, most of us associate those flashing lights with being pulled over. You might quickly check your speedometer to see just how fast you're going as you move to the side of the road and await the officer's approach — heart pounding and mind racing as you think of how to excuse your temporary lapse of judgment. Although you probably don't have to worry about getting a $1 million speeding ticket, no ticket would be the preferred outcome.

As much as we associate flashing police lights with emergencies or being pulled over, they often have other meanings, depending on the color. While it's true that police officers use flashing red lights and blue lights when initiating a traffic stop to signal to a driver that they should pull over, that's not the only color in their arsenal. You've probably seen flashing lights atop police vehicles in other colors, including yellow. When you see those flashing yellow lights, there's no need to panic or kick yourself for not downloading an app to prevent you from getting a speeding ticket because, in this case, you won't be getting pulled over. Instead, flashing yellow lights have multiple meanings; when you see them, you should proceed with caution.

