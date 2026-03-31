BMW's iX M70 Is Fast And Refined, But For Range I'd Pick A Different Trim
Unassuming, understated, and absolutely bonkers when you plant your right foot on the floor. Those are the characteristics at the bedrock of every sleeper vehicle: performance that doesn't announce itself from a distance, or even when you're relatively up close. And that's the best description I could think of after a week behind the wheel of the 2026 BMW iX M70 – it's a bona fide sleeper.
I could easily perform all the daily tasks like driving to the grocery store, running errands, and commuting on the highway without awakening the iX's full potential. But with the flex of my big toe, I could turn electricity into shockingly-quick forward motion.
On the outside, it's a stylish and upscale SUV. The iX gets some cosmetic updates for 2026, along with additional range and power, and a new base model, but it still speaks the same design language as other BMW models, with the large kidney grille design up front. On the inside, it's an unsurprisingly premium product with a ton of appeal. It has the sort of refinement we've come to expect from BMW, and the build quality is beyond reproach.
Pricing has appeal at one end of the spectrum
Speed and style don't come cheap, but in a pretty significant departure from industry norms of ever-rising automotive costs, the base version of the iX is less expensive in 2026 than it was last year. For 2026, there's a new iX xDrive45 that starts at $76,600 (including $1,450 destination fee), which is over $10,000 less than last-year's entry-level model, the xDrive50. That puts the iX's refinement within reach for a few additional customers.
It has 402 horsepower and a potential maximum range of 312 miles on a single charge: respectable numbers for a starter trim. If you want more power and range, though, you'll need to upgrade.
The mid-level trim of the iX is known as the xDrive60. It produces 536 hp and has a maximum range of 364 miles on a single charge, but it has a starting price of $89,950. Want the go-fast version? That'll cost you even more. The BMW iX M70 produces 650 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque, and it drops its maximum range down to 303 miles, according to the EPA, but it has a starting price of $112,950.
The iX M70 I tested came with a few extras as well, like 23-inch wheels ($2,000) and Castanea Chestnut leather ($2,500). So, while the base trim may be less expensive, it's still pretty pricey at the top of the ladder.
Big power and some sacrifice in range
If you shell out the cash, you'll get the M70's immense power and torque at the disposal of your right foot, which will jolt you from zero to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. Going flat-footed in the iX M70 requires some serious commitment, as it barrels towards the horizon at a scarcely believable pace. Passing slow-moving traffic will never be a problem, and going for a joy ride will be something you plan for on a regular basis if you spend big on the M70.
This sort of acceleration is an impressive feat that most powerful EV shoppers are used to seeing on spec sheets these days, but that doesn't make it any less thrilling when you experience it in real life. Especially so in a vehicle that's as big as the iX: it measures 195.5 inches from nose to tail, and it tips the scales at 5,849 lbs. With that size and weight, the iX is big enough to put it in the same size segment as some of the biggest body-on-frame family SUVs out there, but with the speed of a lightweight super-sports car.
As mentioned, the iX's range suffers with something this heavy putting out that much power, and it suffers even more with the big wheels. The M70 with the 23's is only able to go 283 miles on a single charge, according to the EPA, and those joy rides will drop that number down even more, but it's an experience that's worth the extra time you'll spend at the charging station.
Charging was a breeze, just as it should be
After some enthusiastic driving in the iX, I naturally needed to top it off with a bit of extra energy. Finding an open charger is pretty simple these days, especially in a town like Los Angeles ,which has a large concentration of EVs. The latest iX still uses 400-volt architecture, limiting charging speeds compared to some rapid-charging 800-volt options out there, but it's still pretty quick to top up.
At my local 350 kW charger, the iX accepted rates of about 190 kW (the BMW's max is 195 kW), adding about 100 miles of range in less than 15 minutes. BMW says that the iX can go from 10 to 80% battery power in about 35 minutes, which would give me plenty of time to enjoy coffee and a snack while I wait. Part of the deal when you purchase the iX is some free charging, as well. For the first two years of ownership (or the first 1,000 kWh of charging), you can charge at Electrify America stations for free.
A competent package
After charging, I spent even more time enjoying the iX on the open road and even in traffic. Overall, the iX's driving experience was pretty impressive. It was easy to drive at slow paces, but just as happy to drive at a rapid clip. Going over my notes for the week of driving I did with the iX, I found a theme: Speed. It never ceased to impress me with its relentless application of speed. I made several voice memos and wrote notes about just how fast it was.
It was also quick to navigate through just about every corner. Big or not, this thing could dish out some serious cornering G's. There were, however, some minor issues that I noted alongside the rapid pace.
The iX's steering could use a bit more weight, even in the most aggressive of drive modes, it felt light — like it was given too much assist. The steering wheel did, however, return to center pretty easily, and it recreated some steering feel as well. Considering its bulky size, the iX could use more feel from the brakes, too. While the brakes were able to stop the iX in a decent distance, the brake pedal felt soft and not very responsive. Driving quickly in an M-branded product should be a joy, rather than an exercise in restraint, and that's what an unresponsive brake pedal causes: an overabundance of caution.
Big, luxurious, and comfortable
With its XL exterior dimensions, the iX has some XL interior dimensions, too. Stretch out, pack extra gear, and invite your friends — there's room for everybody. In both the first and second rows, the iX's seats are comfortable. They're well-padded, well-bolstered, and there's enough room for adults in all of the seating positions. The ride quality is impressive, and noise levels are admirably low, but the big wheels do upset things a bit. Small impacts feel pretty sharp inside the cabin, detracting from the otherwise upscale experience.
Along with the minor driving issues I mentioned earlier, my on-the-road gripes really begin and end with the iX's wheels. I'd stay away from the 23-inch wheels entirely. They're a great design that's aesthetically appealing, but there are several 21- and 22-inch wheel designs that have more sidewall to improve the ride quality, and those tires won't cost as much to replace in a few years (plus they offer the added benefit of more range).
Some functional bits that could use improvement
Remember that moment, just a few sentences ago, where I said my "on-the-road" gripes with the iX had ended? Well, here are my stationary gripes: Using buttons to open the doors from the inside is a trend I wish would simply go away. I understand that vehicle manufacturers are trying to keep up with the latest trend, and provide drivers with something modern, but things like door buttons are anti-functional. They make for a confusing experience and stray from the easy pull handles we've all come to understand and use over the last century or so of automobiles.
I'm also not really sure how this is possible in a brand-new modern vehicle, but the iX had underwhelming air conditioning. On some pretty warm days (we've had a lot of those in LA lately), I felt the need to crank up the fans and turn the temperature down as far as possible, both for longer than I expected. Even with the iX underway, it never felt quite cool enough on the inside.
The stereo was a highlight in a highly functional interior
If the interior door handles and the air conditioning were low points, the iX's audio system was the highest of high points on the interior. Few factory stereos wowed me the way the stereo in the iX did. I routinely dump thousands of dollars into my personal vehicle stereo systems, upgrading amps, speakers, and subwoofers every few years in basically every vehicle I've owned. I wouldn't change a thing about the iX's stereo.
The iX M70 xDrive comes standard (and other trims can have it as an option) with a 30-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system. Turn the volume knob all the way to the right, and you'll be borderline-assaulted with high-quality sound. Seldom have I experienced a stereo from an automaker that got this loud and maintained quality all throughout the volume range. I stayed in the car longer than I usually would (probably causing a bit of damage to my ear drums) just to enjoy the sounds.
Audio geekery aside, the rest of the iX's interior was functional and relatively easy to use. There were lots of USB charging ports and there was plenty of space for small items. The steering wheel controls and the center-console rotary dial made for a simple-to-understand interface, and BMW's big, landscape-style dashboard interface was easy to navigate.
2026 BMW iX M70 verdict
The 2026 BMW iX M70 performs in all the right places. It's spacious enough for five adults, the cabin feels isolated and quiet, the materials used in its construction are excellent, and it charges at a reasonably quick rate. It doesn't make any quantum leaps in terms of range, but there's an available base trim that can go much further on a single charge, and the M70 is astonishingly fast — just like we've come to expect from performance-branded luxury EVs.
The iX is also about as rewarding to drive as you could expect from something that's as large and accommodating as it is, and it has one of the best stereos I've ever come across. At nearly $120,000, it's a pricey proposition, but few competitors can keep up. Rivals like the roomy (and much-less-expensive) Cadillac Lyriq, and the rugged Rivian R1S are certainly worth a closer look, and the BMW can't quite match horsepower monsters like the Lucid Gravity (honestly, what can?) but the iX is at the top of its class as far as the combination of refinement and performance is concerned.