BMW's iX M70 Is Fast And Refined, But For Range I'd Pick A Different Trim

Unassuming, understated, and absolutely bonkers when you plant your right foot on the floor. Those are the characteristics at the bedrock of every sleeper vehicle: performance that doesn't announce itself from a distance, or even when you're relatively up close. And that's the best description I could think of after a week behind the wheel of the 2026 BMW iX M70 – it's a bona fide sleeper.

I could easily perform all the daily tasks like driving to the grocery store, running errands, and commuting on the highway without awakening the iX's full potential. But with the flex of my big toe, I could turn electricity into shockingly-quick forward motion.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

On the outside, it's a stylish and upscale SUV. The iX gets some cosmetic updates for 2026, along with additional range and power, and a new base model, but it still speaks the same design language as other BMW models, with the large kidney grille design up front. On the inside, it's an unsurprisingly premium product with a ton of appeal. It has the sort of refinement we've come to expect from BMW, and the build quality is beyond reproach.