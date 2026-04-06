When And Why US Aircraft Carriers Break This Vital '5-Mile' Rule

All 11 U.S. aircraft carriers employ what is called a "Five-Mile Rule," which is rarely broken. The rule is a 5 nautical mile (5.75-mile) exclusion zone established around aircraft carriers, and its purpose is essentially force protection. Aircraft carriers are huge machines that can be dangerous to get close to, as colliding with one will always end in the carrier's favor. Additionally, the constant need for flight operations ensures the safety of both the pilots and crew. Essentially, a five-mile buffer serves to further protect the carrier from threats.

It's almost unfathomable how large carriers like the Lincoln are, as it displaces over 100,000 tons of seawater. When moving, it can't turn or stop on a dime, as its inertia is considerable. Getting too close means that a collision can be unavoidable, so the exclusion zone's purpose is essentially all about safety. While you might see pictures showing tight formations with the Lincoln among the vessels that comprise its Carrier Strike Group, that's not normal during combat and flight operations, as breaking the Five-Mile Rule is a big naval no-no ... until it isn't.

Violating the exclusion zone isn't common, but it happens. Think of it more as a rule that's allowed to be broken than an unwavering law because there are conditions that warrant its violation. Typically, an emergency, where someone falls overboard, an unforeseen issue that arises during combat or flight operation, or any emergent situation might compel an aircraft carrier's captain to chuck the exclusion zone into the drink and move the carrier or another ship closer than normal. Everyone onboard is trained for these situations, but it's nonetheless dangerous since exclusion zones are there for good reasons.