4 Fun Gadgets You Didn't Know You Can Buy At Costco
Costco is the ultimate stop for the average shopper to fill their pantry, get a good deal on a set of tires, and even plan an affordable vacation. To shop at the warehouse store or on the company's website, you must have a membership. Plans start at $65 a year, plus sales tax. Some may balk at the idea of paying for the privilege of shopping, but there are numerous benefits to a Costco membership.
Not only can you stock up on groceries and daily staples, you can also shop in-store or online for everything from diapers to electronics. Even if you don't have a Costco store nearby, you can take full advantage of the warehouse store's low prices. Costco's website offers a large inventory of products that aren't always available in the store, and with Costco Direct Savings, you can save even more when you bundle items. You can also take advantage of exclusive online deals, and shipping on most items is free.
Costco may not be the first place you think about for new gadgets, and you may not always find what you're looking for at your local store. But there are plenty of fun options online. Here are four electronics that you can keep an eye out for the next time you stop in for a bulk pack of paper towels or are simply browsing the website for snacks and detergent.
Logitech G Driving Force Racing Simulator Bundle
If you own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 and you love racing games, you may want to check out this racing bundle from Logitech, which includes a steering wheel, pedals, and a shifter. Normally priced at $399.99, this bundle is intended to take your gaming into a fully immersive experience.
The steering wheel and shifter can be mounted to a desk or other surface. The racing wheel, which is made with hand-stitched leather, provides feedback for a realistic feel. The brake pedal is made to simulate a pressure-sensitive brake system and designed not to slip on carpeted surfaces. The programmable dual-clutch system emulates launch assist in games that support this function, and the "H" shifter provides six speeds.
This system is also compatible with Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One and PCs running Windows 11 or Windows 10 or later. Compatible PS4 and PS5 games include Gran Turismo 7, the Need for Speed games, The Crew 2, and even Farming Simulator, should you enjoy driving tractors rather than race cars.
Solar Smart Hummingbird Feeder
You don't always need to travel to an exotic location to see wildlife. Unless you're determined to see a polar bear or a crocodile, all you really need is a window and a good pair of binoculars. A cardinal or a hummingbird may not have that same level of excitement, but there are more perks to bird watching than simply boosting your mental health. This simple pastime can help migrating birds, attract pollinators to your yard, and support local bird populations. You can pick up a simple hummingbird feeder at your local gardening shop, but Costco offers a more fun, high-tech option: the Evergreen Solar Smart Hummingbird Feeder. This bird feeder, priced at $114.99 at time of writing, does require a bigger upfront investment, but it boasts a 2K high-definition Wi-Fi camera with a 148-degree view.
This smart feeder has a handblown glass reservoir for easy filling, though some customers do report problems with leaks. The camera pairs with an app that allows you to watch visiting birds on your phone, even when you're not home. It also has free cloud storage, saving 20-second video clips for three days. Along with the feeder, buyers also get a solar panel and mounting hardware.
Skylight 15-inch Smart Touchscreen Calendar and Organizer
The Skylight Smart Calendar may not be fun in obvious ways, but it can turn mundane tasks into an interactive experience for your entire family. It can showcase memories and help your kids positively interact with chores, routines, and upcoming events they may be looking forward to.
The Skylight Smart Touchscreen Calendar and Organizer has a 15-inch touchscreen and can sit on your countertop or desk or hang on your wall like a typical calendar. This device allows you to track family events, make to-do and grocery lists, and organize schedules. When not in use, you can convert it to a digital photo frame to display your favorite family pictures and videos. Your purchase at Costco includes one free year of Skylight Calendar Plus, which offers import features, meal planning, photo and video screensavers, and a reward system to help make chores more fun for kids. Users can sync multiple calendars into this one device, and reviewers particularly like the photo display feature and its auto-syncing capabilities. Skylight works with Google, iCloud, Outlook, Yahoo, and Cozi.
Singing Machine Ultimate Karaoke Party System
A karaoke machine is arguably the most "fun" gadget included on this list, though public singing is some people's idea of a nightmare! The Ultimate Karaoke Party System from Singing Machine is a portable machine with Wi-Fi connectivity and built-in music streaming apps, including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, and Deezer. It also has Bluetooth capability and line-in options that allow you to connect to your TV and display your videos on a larger screen.
After you pick your favorite song, you can personalize your performance with 22 voice effects and echo effects. There are two wireless rechargeable microphones so you can duet with a partner, and two additional mic jacks if you want to add additional microphones for a group song. For more fun, a light show synchronizes with the beat of the music. Most reviewers praised the machine's sound and connectivity, while a few found the app interface lacking. One user called it "fun for the whole family", and another said the machine is "simply the best I ever bought."
How we chose these products
To select "fun gadgets" from Costco, we had to settle on a definition of fun. Of course, the idea of "fun" is subjective and varies from person to person. The feeling is universal, but the experiences, ideas, and even places that bring about that feeling can vary wildly from person to person. Your idea of fun — Disney World, for example — may be another person's idea of a stressful, expensive day. Some people are thrill-seekers who thrive in high-energy activities like mountain biking, while others prefer quiet or creative hobbies, like reading or crocheting.
Additionally, Merriam-Webster defines the word "gadget" as "an often small mechanical or electronic device with a practical use but often thought of as a novelty." With that in mind, we sought gadgets that can meet varied definitions of fun. These objects offer more than just function, bringing about enjoyment to some buyers even if it's not everyone's cup of tea. We also looked for at least one gadget that may be useful in daily life, combining novelty with practicality.