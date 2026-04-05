4 Fun Gadgets You Didn't Know You Can Buy At Costco

Costco is the ultimate stop for the average shopper to fill their pantry, get a good deal on a set of tires, and even plan an affordable vacation. To shop at the warehouse store or on the company's website, you must have a membership. Plans start at $65 a year, plus sales tax. Some may balk at the idea of paying for the privilege of shopping, but there are numerous benefits to a Costco membership.

Not only can you stock up on groceries and daily staples, you can also shop in-store or online for everything from diapers to electronics. Even if you don't have a Costco store nearby, you can take full advantage of the warehouse store's low prices. Costco's website offers a large inventory of products that aren't always available in the store, and with Costco Direct Savings, you can save even more when you bundle items. You can also take advantage of exclusive online deals, and shipping on most items is free.

Costco may not be the first place you think about for new gadgets, and you may not always find what you're looking for at your local store. But there are plenty of fun options online. Here are four electronics that you can keep an eye out for the next time you stop in for a bulk pack of paper towels or are simply browsing the website for snacks and detergent.