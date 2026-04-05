Why Drivers Give These Michelin All-Season Tires A Shockingly Low Rating

All-season tires are meant to be driven year-round, so you'd expect them to last several seasons, especially on a commuter car that racks up miles. However, Michelin's Primacy All-Season tires are not lasting as long as expected — not even close — causing a lot of backlash from drivers. "These tires lose tread quickly and will not last," one customer wrote. "It only took 8,000 miles to consume over half of the tire's tread. If your vehicle comes with these tires, do your best to get them changed."

This sentiment is shared by many customers on Michelin's website, where the tires sit at a 2.5 star rating due to the large number of one-star reviews. At this point, there are more one-star reviews than five-star ones. A Lexus owner said the tire was punctured at 3,900 miles. Someone with a Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4-Matic had their rear tire blow out at 7,500 miles. Another added, "These are the worst tires I have ever owned. They have only 18,000 miles and are already half worn."

On top of losing tread quite quickly, many drivers feel that Michelin's Primacy All-Season tires are not meant for all seasons. One customer driving a Volvo EX30 said that the performance in icy and snowy conditions was "dangerously poor". Another customer questioned how they can be all-season tires if they don't work well in the rain or snow.