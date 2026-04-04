Why Are Cars Called 'Cars' And Not Something Else?

Automobile, jalopy, clunker, hooptie, wheels, rustbucket, ride, and land yacht are just some of the many different ways we refer to what started out as the horseless carriage. But why and when did we come up with the simple three-letter term of "car"? Well, it's convoluted, but first, we need to jump back to a time long before the first vehicles powered by internal combustion engines were ever a thought in the minds of inventors like Carl Benz or Gottlieb Daimler in 1886. The word goes even further back than the steam-powered tricycle built by French military engineer Nicolas-Joseph Cugnot in 1769, which was used to haul artillery.

Around 1200 BCE, a group of disparate tribes in central Europe began to band together, forming the Celtic culture. Their word "karros" was used to define a two-wheeled war chariot. It was eventually absorbed into Latin, which became one of the earliest languages in the Indo-European family ... thanks to the Etruscan people, whose original language most directly influenced what became Archaic Latin (circa 1000 BCE). Somewhere around the 7th century BCE, the Romans developed a written system and by 100 BCE had formalized it as Classical Latin.

With more than 60% of all English words having Greek or Latin roots, and with roughly 80% of all the entries found in an English dictionary based on a Latin precedent, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the word "car" is also derived from a Latin word. In this case, that word is "carrus" (or "carrum"), meaning a wheeled vehicle; more precisely, a cart (or wagon) pulled by some manner of draft animal like horses, oxen, or mules.