Why China's New Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile May Be A Threat To The US Navy

There's no denying that the People's Republic of China has led the world in the development of hypersonic missiles. The first modern hypersonic missile was produced by Russia, but China has seemingly surpassed it in variety, capability, and total weapons in its inventory. Its newest one could potentially endanger United States Navy vessels. China revealed the YJ-20 hypersonic anti-ship ballistic missile in September 2025 at its annual Victory Day parade, and it has Western defense officials taking note.

All anti-ship missiles pose a significant danger to U.S. warships, but when they're elevated to hypersonic, which is a speed of Mach 5 (3,836 mph) or higher, things get complicated. The YJ-20 is designed to strike and sink U.S. aircraft carriers, which makes sense, as they're the foundation of the U.S. Navy's strength. To counter threats from anti-ship missiles, carriers are at the center of a layered defense via their Carrier Strike Groups.

These include multiple types of surface and subsurface vessels that provide offensive and defensive capabilities to protect one another. Unfortunately, hypersonic missiles offer a complex problem in terms of interception. As of writing, it's almost impossible to intercept a hypersonic missile, and even if one were to be shot out of the sky, China has the arsenal to fire multiple YJ-20s at a single target, potentially overwhelming its defenses. While not much is known about the new hypersonic missile, the scant details that are available suggest that the U.S. and its allies need to step up their defensive game in countering these new, high-speed threats.