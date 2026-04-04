Why Rotary Engines Use Two Different Spark Plugs

When it comes to unconventional engine design, few exceed the Wankel rotary in terms of weirdness. Despite that, the same basic principles of internal combustion apply here: Fuel and air are mixed and compressed, ignited, then expelled through the exhaust port. However, unlike most internal combustion engines — with a few exceptions, like the modern Hemi's 16 spark plugs – Wankel rotaries have two spark plugs per cylinder. Moreover, each plug is completely different, with a bigger plug (called a leading plug) placed vertically on top of a smaller plug (the trailing plug). Is there any reasoning behind that, or is it just redundancy?

Actually, yes, and it has to do with how air circulates through a Wankel engine's oblong combustion chamber. Ignition of an air-fuel mixture isn't instantaneous, and the flame must spread in a specific way to ensure complete combustion. Picture lighting a puddle of gasoline on fire: Instead of fully bursting into flames immediately, the fire starts at one end and moves to the other. In a rotary engine's combustion chamber, this flame wouldn't reach the other side before the rotary moves with just a single spark plug, meaning unburnt fuel would go into the exhaust, wasting power. Having two spark plugs with staggered locations within the combustion chamber prevents this.

Strictly speaking, a rotary can run with just a leading plug. Nevertheless, there are a few reasons why trailing plugs exist, mainly involving power delivery and hydrocarbon emissions. Let's explore how they work in-depth.