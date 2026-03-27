This DeWalt Pressure Washer Is Almost $100 Off During Amazon's Big Spring Sale
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Amazon's Big Spring Sale has countless products available at a discount this week, and if you're in the market for a new pressure washer, you'll want to take advantage of one particular Amazon deal before it's gone. The DeWalt 3,300-psi Gas-Powered Pressure Washer is currently available for $359, which is a 20% discount off its list price of $449.
For comparison, the same pressure washer goes for $429 at Home Depot. Price trackers say that, at $359, the pressure washer is only $16 away from its lowest cost ever, which was nearly three years ago. It's also significantly less than its highest recorded price, $499, which was more recent.
This is one of those deals that's doubly attractive, because not only is $90 off a solid discount, but DeWalt also happens to be the best major pressure washer brand. Thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, you won't need to choose a less reliable brand to save money if you're in need of a new washer.
How is this model different from other DeWalt pressure washers?
This one isn't the only pressure washer made by the tool brand. In fact, there are several different models available from the company, all sporting its trademark black and yellow branding. There is even a battery-powered DeWalt 20V Max Cordless 550-psi Power Cleaner that can be used with the same batteries as over 300 other DeWalt power tools. This one, being gas-powered, is a whopping six times more powerful than its 20V cordless washer.
There are even more powerful models available from the brand, including 4,000-psi options, but with the 3,300 psi afforded by its 208-cc engine, you should still be able to get a significant amount of cleaning done, whether it's for your patio, siding, or various hardscapes. This DeWalt pressure washer delivers this max psi at 2.4 gallons per minute and includes a 25-foot abrasion-resistant hose designed to withstand the high pressure. The machine is also built with a welded steel frame and powder-coated finish for additional durability and includes a thermal relief valve to prevent overheating.
The whole thing weighs 64 pounds and can be easily moved around thanks to its 10-inch pneumatic tires. It has a relatively compact size of 41 x 21 x 24 inches, making it easier to store. The pressure washer utilizes a maintenance-free OEM Technologies axial cam pump and starts up manually. (A PressuReady start variant costs several hundred dollars more.) DeWalt's pressure washer also comes with an easy-to-grip spray gun, a 16-inch steel wand, and five nozzles that can be quickly swapped for one another: 0 degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and a soap nozzle.
How do owners feel about the DeWalt 3,300-psi Gas-Powered Pressure Washer?
With over 1,000 user reviews, you can get a good impression of how owners feel about the machine once they've actually used it. After all, just as there are some DeWalt tools worth buying and some worth avoiding, not all of its gas-powered equipment is necessarily of the same quality.
Thos pressure washer is not one of the products worth avoiding, though, as it has a positive 4.2 out of 5 overall customer score on Amazon. Over 70% of surveyed users give it a perfect score. Written reviews note that it offers strong pressure and high-power output for cleaning. Others say that the machine is simple to assemble and easy to start, even though it's manual. Satisfied owners also note that it's a good value at its cost.
However, not every owner has come away pleased with DeWalt's pressure washer. Some report that it has backfired, stopped running, or simply wouldn't start at all. There are also mentions of cracked pumps and dented fuel tanks, suggesting the overall durability of the machine may be lackluster.
While these negative reviews for DeWalt's cleaner are in the minority, they are still worth investigating and factoring into your decision before purchasing it, even if it's at a big discount. If you end up deciding to take advantage of the sale and buy one, make sure you do it before Amazon's Big Spring Sale event ends or before stock runs out if you want to grab it for $90 off.