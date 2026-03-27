This DeWalt Pressure Washer Is Almost $100 Off During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

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Amazon's Big Spring Sale has countless products available at a discount this week, and if you're in the market for a new pressure washer, you'll want to take advantage of one particular Amazon deal before it's gone. The DeWalt 3,300-psi Gas-Powered Pressure Washer is currently available for $359, which is a 20% discount off its list price of $449.

For comparison, the same pressure washer goes for $429 at Home Depot. Price trackers say that, at $359, the pressure washer is only $16 away from its lowest cost ever, which was nearly three years ago. It's also significantly less than its highest recorded price, $499, which was more recent.

This is one of those deals that's doubly attractive, because not only is $90 off a solid discount, but DeWalt also happens to be the best major pressure washer brand. Thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, you won't need to choose a less reliable brand to save money if you're in need of a new washer.