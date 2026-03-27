Makita Fans Can Save Nearly $50 On This Tool During Amazon's Spring Sale

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Along with many other products, the Amazon Big Spring Sale includes discounts on tools and home improvement items, such as DeWalt 20V batteries that are nearly 70% off their list price. Even if you don't typically work on DIY projects or hardware isn't a category you're typically interested in, there's one particular deal that may still be very useful for you. The Makita 12V max Cordless Multi-Cutter, which is currently 30% off, is a device that can find plenty of everyday use in your home or office.

The Makita 12V max Cordless Multi-Cutter is a handheld tool similar to Harbor Freight's Warrior, designed to quickly slice through moderately thick materials, such as corrugated cardboard. If you end up taking full advantage of Amazon's Big Spring Sale and find yourself with a bunch of cardboard boxes in the coming days, the multi-cutter will make opening them and then cutting them up for recycling a much easier and less labor-intensive task.

The Multi-Cutter is also one of the Makita tools that can do more than one job. In addition to being strong enough to slice through corrugated cardboard, it can be used for cutting leather, plastic, rubber, and carpet, making it helpful for both casual and professional applications.

It's not just the tool that's on sale — it's the full Makita 12V max Cordless Multi-Cutter Kit (model PC01R3), which includes a battery and charger, as well as a tool bag. The battery and charger can also be used with over 70 other Makita 12V cordless tools. Amazon is currently offering the kit for around $106, nearly $50 less than its list price.