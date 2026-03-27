Makita Fans Can Save Nearly $50 On This Tool During Amazon's Spring Sale
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Along with many other products, the Amazon Big Spring Sale includes discounts on tools and home improvement items, such as DeWalt 20V batteries that are nearly 70% off their list price. Even if you don't typically work on DIY projects or hardware isn't a category you're typically interested in, there's one particular deal that may still be very useful for you. The Makita 12V max Cordless Multi-Cutter, which is currently 30% off, is a device that can find plenty of everyday use in your home or office.
The Makita 12V max Cordless Multi-Cutter is a handheld tool similar to Harbor Freight's Warrior, designed to quickly slice through moderately thick materials, such as corrugated cardboard. If you end up taking full advantage of Amazon's Big Spring Sale and find yourself with a bunch of cardboard boxes in the coming days, the multi-cutter will make opening them and then cutting them up for recycling a much easier and less labor-intensive task.
The Multi-Cutter is also one of the Makita tools that can do more than one job. In addition to being strong enough to slice through corrugated cardboard, it can be used for cutting leather, plastic, rubber, and carpet, making it helpful for both casual and professional applications.
It's not just the tool that's on sale — it's the full Makita 12V max Cordless Multi-Cutter Kit (model PC01R3), which includes a battery and charger, as well as a tool bag. The battery and charger can also be used with over 70 other Makita 12V cordless tools. Amazon is currently offering the kit for around $106, nearly $50 less than its list price.
How big and how powerful is the Makita 12V max Cordless Multi-Cutter?
It may not be powerful enough to cut 2x4 lumber, but that's not what the Makita 12V max Cordless Multi-Cutter is made for. The tool is meant for material that isn't that dense, but thick enough that manually cutting through it with scissors can be a hassle. This includes single-wall corrugated cardboard, thin leather, tufted carpet up to ¼-inch thick, rubber up to ⅛-inch thick, and plastics up to 1/16-inch thick. Whether you're someone who doesn't want to be bothered with cutting through clamshell plastic packaging or someone with arthritis who struggles with scissors in general, the Makita Multi-Cutter can be useful in many different household applications.
To cut through those materials, the 12V max Cordless Multi-Cutter uses a Makita-built motor powerful enough to generate up to 300 rpm. Its blade is self-sharpening to ensure you're getting the best cut every time. The tool also features an integrated sight line so you can line up your material for precise cuts and a rubberized soft grip for more comfortable handling.
The 12V battery slides in and out of the bottom and doubles as a stand so the tool can be rested upright when not in use, preventing the blade from touching the table or countertop. Makita incorporates battery protection into the unit to protect it from overheating or overloading and help extend its lifespan. Plus, the multi-cutter weighs 1.6 pounds, so it can more easily be used one-handed for extended periods. It's 10 ¾ inches long, making it compact enough to fit in a drawer or other smaller storage area. Even those without a toolbox should be able to find a spot for the tool in their home.
What do users have to say about the Makita 12V max Cordless Multi-Cutter?
If you're wondering how Makita's model fares in this regard, two places to get a quick overview of owner sentiment are Reddit and Amazon itself. On Amazon, the Makita 12V max Cordless Multi-Cutter has an average 4 out of 5 customer score, based on nearly 400 reviews. That's solid, though not overwhelmingly positive.
Generally, users report that the quality of the tool is good and that it makes clean cuts. Multiple owners say its battery life is good to excellent. Another recurring theme in positive reviews is the value of the tool, saying its cost is well worth the convenience of quickly slicing through cardboard, plastic, and other materials.
However, some users convey frustration that the device struggles with double-layer cardboard, though Makita says up front in the tool description that it isn't built for more than single-wall material. Among the minority of negative Amazon reviews, other issues reported are that the Multi-Cutter is too fragile and that its motor can stop during use.
On Reddit, you can also find a mix of positive and negative feedback. One post on r/Tools explicitly seeks recommendations for a cardboard cutting tool; the most upvoted comment is another redditor suggesting Makita's Multi-Cutter. They admit it may be overkill, but that they use it frequently on boxes, carpet, and other materials. In contrast, another r/Tools post calls the device terrible, though the complaint echoes its inability to handle double-layered cardboard that the tool isn't rated for.