Your Ford F-150 May Have A Hidden Diagnostic Menu - Here's How To Find It

The Ford F-150 is one of the most popular and best-selling vehicles in automotive history (despite being dethroned by the RAV4 in 2025), so there's a good chance that someone reading this has one sitting in their driveway or garage right now. As such, you might want to get a little more information when working on your Ford or trying to diagnose a problem.

Fortunately, for F-150s produced between 2015 and 2020, there's a pretty easy way to get access to the truck's diagnostic/test mode and access all the data you could ever want. A YouTube video from GR.Motors shows that all you need to do is hold down the "OK" button on the steering wheel for five seconds while turning the truck on. This will show an extra set of menus on the gauge cluster's screen. Now, a lot of the data shown, like the exact production date and codes related to vehicle software, might not be all that fascinating to someone looking for a coolant issue, but it's nice that the information is there if you need it.