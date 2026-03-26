This Is The Most Metal Review Of An Electric Bag Sealer Ever Produced

Browsing kitchen gadgets on Amazon makes it feel like there's something for just about every mild inconvenience imaginable. Like stale chips, for example. Amazon has a ton of different electric bag sealers to choose from, with a couple of the most popular coming from brands such as Comtar and HSLGOVE. There's also a popular generic model that doesn't even have a brand name, in tricky Amazon search optimization fashion, it's just a long string of keywords. (We'll refer to this one as the generic model from here on out.) But which one works best?

YouTuber Scott Wilson put all three to the test, and the generic model actually outperformed the other two branded competitors. Through a series of chaotic, high-impact tests designed to push food seals beyond their limits, the generic model ended up taking first place. The Comtar and HSLGOVE models failed to deliver even the most basic functionality. Those two ranked last and second-to-last, respectively.