This Is The Most Metal Review Of An Electric Bag Sealer Ever Produced
Browsing kitchen gadgets on Amazon makes it feel like there's something for just about every mild inconvenience imaginable. Like stale chips, for example. Amazon has a ton of different electric bag sealers to choose from, with a couple of the most popular coming from brands such as Comtar and HSLGOVE. There's also a popular generic model that doesn't even have a brand name, in tricky Amazon search optimization fashion, it's just a long string of keywords. (We'll refer to this one as the generic model from here on out.) But which one works best?
YouTuber Scott Wilson put all three to the test, and the generic model actually outperformed the other two branded competitors. Through a series of chaotic, high-impact tests designed to push food seals beyond their limits, the generic model ended up taking first place. The Comtar and HSLGOVE models failed to deliver even the most basic functionality. Those two ranked last and second-to-last, respectively.
Extreme stress tests pushed all three models to the limit
All three sealers were tested on common household items, including bags of chips, bread, tortillas, candy, peanuts, and even a juice pouch. The Comtar and HSLGOVE models struggled across the board. In almost every test, they could only create a weak seal (if at all)... and one that was far from airtight, at that. In comparison, the generic sealer stayed pretty consistent: The seal was rarely perfect, but it was usually much better than what the Comtar or HSLGOVE devices could do. It even resealed the juice pouch!
To really see how durable the generic bag sealer could be, Wilson moved beyond simple resealing and tested how well each held under pressure. He tried bags filled with wet and dry noodles, cereal (with and without milk), a diaper bag, and even some extreme stress tests you'll have to see to believe. With the generic model, the seal held up a lot more than you'd expect. Not bad where trendy kitchen gadgets are concerned! But not that much more impressive than a standard chip clip, either.