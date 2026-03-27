California's High-Speed Rail Just Took A Huge Leap Forward Towards Completion

High-speed rail, or train systems that are capable of speeds of at least 186 mph, simply doesn't exist in the United States. High-speed rail had its start in Japan in 1964 with the bullet train, and only one year later, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the High-Speed Ground Transportation Act into law, seeking a similar system in the United States. Sixty-one years later, multiple countries have robust high-speed rail systems, including China and much of Europe. We've landed a man on the moon and completely mapped the human genome, but high-speed rail has yet to take off in the U.S. In California, however, change is on the horizon.

Described as "a bold vision to transform the state's future by delivering fast, reliable, zero-emission train service," a high-speed rail system is being planned in two phases across Northern California, Central Valley, and Southern California. The project, delivered by the California High-Speed Rail Authority, faces skepticism from the public and critics alike, with Forbes describing the project as a "disgraceful boondoggle," in 2025.

However, the project recently hit a major milestone that literally paves the way for future success. Less than a year after construction started, work has been completed on a railhead facility located on 150 acres in Kern County. This facility will serve as a logistics hub, receiving, storing, and finally distributing material before it moves to active construction zones where workers can begin laying rail. Let's see what is next in this ambitious project.