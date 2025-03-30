How Fast Do Amtrak Trains Go? A Look At Their Top Speed

When America's first railroad, the Baltimore & Ohio line, opened in 1830, it was the first thread in a web that would span a continent. What began as a modest 14 miles of track between Baltimore and Ellicott, MD, has grown into the largest rail network in the world with a staggering 136,729 miles of railway line. However, the adage quantity over quality applies here and while it may be the biggest network, a lack of infrastructure investment, curvy tracks, and traffic have all left U.S. railroads comparing badly against many nations. At least, in terms of speed.

Advertisement

When Japan's Shinkansen "bullet train" debuted between Tokyo and Osaka in 1964, it set new benchmarks, hitting speeds of 130 mph. Fast-forward sixty years, and the current generation can hit 200 mph. Other countries' railroads can also boast some pretty impressive speed stats, including France's TGV which regularly runs at 199 mph, with a heavily modified version hitting a breathtaking 357 mph. Other countries with trains that regularly approach or exceed 200 mph include Morocco, Germany, China, and Spain. By comparison, America's fastest passenger train, Amtrak's Acela, can currently reach speeds of a more modest 150 mph, with the next Acela generation capable of speeds of up to 186 mph, although it is unlikely to reach speeds of more than 160 mph when operating commercially. Though impressive within the U.S., Acela's speed remains modest compared to international standards.

Advertisement