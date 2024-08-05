How Fast Is Florida's Brightline Train, And What Company Operates It?
Many often wonder why the U.S. doesn't offer a comprehensive high-speed rail system like Europe or Asia. This is mainly due to the lack of population density, outdated tracks, and American's love for cars. However, bullet trains can offer shorter trips within state lines, like Florida's Brightline train. Traveling at speeds of more than 124 mph, Brightline, which is owned by Florida East Coast Industries, can get you from Miami to Orlando in around 3 hours. The Brightline is much faster than the quickest route for vehicles which can take around 3 hours and 31 minutes (assuming traffic is light) and include tolls. But, as impressive as Brightline's diesel-electric engines are, some theorize hydrogen powered trains could be the future of travel or perhaps even Elon Musk's Hyperloop concept.
While Brightline is far from the speeds reached by the fastest passenger trains from around the world, it still provides some key benefits. Reduced congestion, less smog, and a safer option than driving an automobile are just some of the advantages of Brightline. But why can't Brightline travel as fast as other bullet trains from around the world and who is Florida East Coast Industries, the company behind the train?
Why isn't Brightline faster?
Florida's Brightline train originally traveled even slower at speeds only reaching a maximum of 79 mph. But, to make this mode of transportation even more enticing for the time-strapped traveler, the train now reaches speeds of more than 124 mph, with plans to hit 150 mph between Orlando and Tampa. Powered by two 16-cylinder Cummins engines, Brightline makes a whopping 8,000 horsepower, so greater speeds are possible. However, not everyone in the state is happy about the increased speeds. According to Florida Today, in the first five months of 2024, 6 people have been killed and at least 3 more were injured in Brightline related collisions.
Fortunately, Brightline is working on additional safety precautions to help prevent further incidents. The company has been developing public service announcements, railroad sign and signal education, and community pledges for increased railway awareness. In addition, a $25 million grant was awarded toward enhanced safety systems in cooperation with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). However, critics suggest that increased speeds will have a detrimental effect on accidents with vehicles and pedestrians.
Who is Florida East Coast Industries?
Brightline is a subsidiary of Florida East Coast Industries, which works in transportation, infrastructure, real estate sectors, and is involved with telecommunication tower construction and operation. The company owns Brightline, Flagler Global Logistics, and Flagler. In 1892 Henry Flagler started what would eventually become Florida East Coast Industries and he was involved in both real estate and rail transportation.
Headquartered in Miami, the company's main focus is Brightline, which is the "United States' first privately owned, operated and maintained intercity passenger rail system." The goal is to provide a quick means to travel between all the large cities in middle and southern Florida. It isn't just the sunshine state that Brightline has set in its sights, but also a major project on the west coast. Brightline West is set to provide high-speed transport from southern California to Las Vegas. It takes roughly 4 hours to travel from Los Angeles to Las Vegas by car. So theoretically, if Brightline West were able to maintain around 124 mph for the 270-mile trip, you could make the journey in just over 2 hours with no stops.