How Fast Is Florida's Brightline Train, And What Company Operates It?

Many often wonder why the U.S. doesn't offer a comprehensive high-speed rail system like Europe or Asia. This is mainly due to the lack of population density, outdated tracks, and American's love for cars. However, bullet trains can offer shorter trips within state lines, like Florida's Brightline train. Traveling at speeds of more than 124 mph, Brightline, which is owned by Florida East Coast Industries, can get you from Miami to Orlando in around 3 hours. The Brightline is much faster than the quickest route for vehicles which can take around 3 hours and 31 minutes (assuming traffic is light) and include tolls. But, as impressive as Brightline's diesel-electric engines are, some theorize hydrogen powered trains could be the future of travel or perhaps even Elon Musk's Hyperloop concept.

While Brightline is far from the speeds reached by the fastest passenger trains from around the world, it still provides some key benefits. Reduced congestion, less smog, and a safer option than driving an automobile are just some of the advantages of Brightline. But why can't Brightline travel as fast as other bullet trains from around the world and who is Florida East Coast Industries, the company behind the train?