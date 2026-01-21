High-Speed Rail Connecting Las Vegas To California Gets A New Finish Date

Visiting Las Vegas, Nevada, is a regular occurrence for many Southern California residents. Whether it's a road trip to experience some of the more family-friendly attractions or a long weekend for a bachelor/bachelorette party, few are strangers to Sin City. The only drag is the (typically) four-hour drive it takes to get there if you're venturing from the Los Angeles area. Flying is easily the quickest mode of transportation, with a typical flight not taking much longer than an hour, but getting through airport traffic, TSA, and waiting to take off, you might as well drive.

You could take a train, but a five-hour train ride is worse than four hours in a car. With no high-speed rail to speak of, those are the only options. However, for six years, Brightline West has been working to make a high-speed train from L.A., California, to Las Vegas, Nevada, a reality, and now there's an end date in sight. It won't be complete until late 2029, which is worse than the original 2028 projection, but to have a train that can travel 200 mph — significantly faster than any Amtrak trains – and get passengers to Sin City in roughly two hours, it will be a welcome wait.

Brightline West's all-electric train will travel on a 218-mile track that will connect to Metrolink's system that traverses the downtown Los Angeles area, but the flagship station will be in Las Vegas. There will be additional stations in Apple Valley, Hesperia, and Rancho Cucamonga.