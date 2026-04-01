This Driver Learned The Hard Way That Toll Transponders Don't Always Work

While New York might no longer be America's most congested city, driving in the city still comes with plenty of challenges. One of them is navigating the toll roads that are virtually inescapable for drivers looking to get in and out of Manhattan. Resident drivers can take some of the hassle out of toll payments with an E-ZPass account — assuming the E-ZPass transponder actually works as intended.

A recent report by CBS News found that some drivers are ending up with huge bills from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) even when they've been monitoring their E-ZPass accounts. The report cited the case of Luis Corporan, a professional driver in New York who was recently handed a registration suspension for allegedly failing to pay his tolls. Corporan had been driving for a decade until that point, and said he always kept an eye on his account to ensure any tolls were correctly paid.

He was shocked when he received a suspension notice from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in February 2026. Later, he was informed that he owed the MTA around $14,000. He told CBS News that some of the allegedly missed toll payments were from years ago, with $2,134.71 of his debt made up of missed tolls and the remaining $11,900 charged as late fees. Corporan said the E-ZPass transponder seemed to be working at some tolls but not others.