Last-Minute 'Shortcut' Left US Navy Fuel Ship Ran Aground

In September 2024, the USNS Big Horn (T-AO-198) was operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations (off the coast of Oman) as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group. The job of the 677-foot, 42,000-ton Kaiser-class replenishment oiler was to refuel and resupply ships in the strike group. Operated by the Military Sealift Command, the Big Horn is part of the U.S. Navy's underway replenishment (UNREP) capabilities, and it acts as a vital support and logistics cog that keeps the fleet operationally ready.

At the time, it was the only oiler in the Arabian Sea. When it ran aground — cruising at a clip of 17 to 18 knots (about 20 mph) — in treacherous and restricted waters, the accident exposed a major weakness in Navy logistics: There simply weren't enough oilers or qualified mariners to operate them. No injuries occurred, but internal support structures were damaged, as was the port propeller and port rudder. Additionally, the hull was breached, causing flooding in an aft engineering space. In all, $20 million was spent on repairs, including $7.5 million for towing it back into port, $8.6 million for the actual repairs, $1.9 million for offloading its fuel, and another $2.4 million in additional costs.

A post-incident Navy investigation determined the accident was entirely preventable, as the captain and crew made "a series of poor decisions" and failed not only to follow procedure but also to use proper risk calculations. Disciplinary action was recommended for the captain and several officers, but both the captain and the ship's navigator are still "employed" (per Military Sealift Command via Business Insider). However, it's unclear whether they were permitted to retain their positions.